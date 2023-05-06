Position groups Colorado needs to focus on most via the transfer portal

The Colorado Buffaloes have been consistently adding talent this offseason, but they still have a lot of work to do with close to 20 open scholarships to fill before the 2023 season.

Head coach Deion Sanders and his staff are hard at work trying to find their players and have been linked to almost every top college football transfer who entered the portal during the spring window. The remake of the roster has been a long and difficult process with Sanders and Co. being able to fill a lot of holes from last year’s squad, but which position groups still need some more love?

Below are five position groups that I believe Colorado could use some help with via the portal:

Defensive line

Colorado football defensive lineman Jordan Domineck (Courtesy of CU athletics)

Colorado has been playing a bit of a semantics game when it comes to some defensive ends or rush specialists being named outside linebackers in their defense, but CU would do well to add more big bodies to the defensive front. The Buffs played with only four defensive linemen during the spring game and they’ll obviously need more if they want to cycle in DL during the season.

Offensive line

Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

The Buffaloes have completely remade their offensive front during this offseason, but you can never have enough quality linemen. CU lost some starting-level talent on the O-line since the spring game, and I would feel much better if a few more hog mollies were added to the trenches.

Tight end

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

It seems that coach Sanders and tight ends coach Tim Brewster have unearthed a diamond in 2022 holdover Louis Passarello. However, Seydou Traore, a previously major transfer addition, re-entered the portal. With other attrition at the position, the TE room is looking a little thin for my liking, and a new face or two would make me feel much more at ease.

Secondary

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

I mentioned in the OL section that you can never have enough quality linemen and with the way that Pac-12 offensives will be able to fly up and down the field next season, you can underline that statement when it comes to the defensive backfield. CU added two five-star talents at cornerback and it’s likely that Shilo Sanders will soon join the Buffs, but I still expect Coach Prime to add more DBs from the portal.

Wide receiver

(AP Photo/Butch Dill)

Colorado will attack opposing defenses through the air next season, and to do that effectively at a fast tempo, the Buffs will need a large stable of options on the outside. CU’s WR room will be 100% different next season as every player from last year’s squad has left the team. The Buffaloes will add more WRs before next season starts.

