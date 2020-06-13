Position Group Rankings: Defensive end could be special for the 2020 Redskins

After each ranking the Redskins' position groups on a list that went from worst to best, JP Finlay and Pete Hailey will now spend the rest of the week and weekend delving deeper into every spot on the roster.

Next up is one they feel is on the verge of a breakthrough: Defensive end.

Currently on the depth chart: Ryan Kerrigan, Chase Young, Montez Sweat, Ryan Anderson, Nate Orchard, James Smith-Williams, Jordan Brailford

Who's in charge?: Sam Mills III (15 years of NFL experience, all of which came in Carolina)

Quick overview

The Redskins' defensive ends were a good group - and then the team added Chase Young in the draft.

Young nows joins Ryan Kerrigan and Montez Sweat, forming a trio that could be a nightmare for opposing tackles, QBs and offensive coordinators.

Yes, there's still the matter of them turning that "could" into an "is," which has been an issue for previously hyped up spots on Washington's roster, but it sure feels like defensive end has something special brewing.

PAST POSITION EVALS: TIGHT END | CORNERBACK | O-LINE | QUARTERBACK | LINEBACKER | WIDE RECEIVER | SAFETY | RUNNING BACK

Pete's notes

*The Redskins likely decided Young was going to be their selection the second they wrapped up their tragic 2019 campaign and landed in the second slot of the draft. However, Ron Rivera explained that a chance 15-minute encounter with the OSU star at the Combine really clinched it for him, because it was an opportunity for the coach to hone in on the prospect's personality and values. Everyone with a pulse was well aware at that point of Young's physical attributes, but that one-on-one chat that occurred because of a random scheduling glitch proved to Rivera that the defender was just as gifted mentally. That's why I feel so confident that Young is doing to deliver; he's a tremendous athlete with the dedication to match his skill set.

Story continues

*I got the sense from hearing Kerrigan talk this week in his Zoom presser that he's not quite ready to fade into the background as Young and Sweat to emerge. The veteran is a very polite and unselfish guy, so he dutifully answered every question about his two up-and-coming teammates, but I thought I picked up on a little edge in his voice when he said things like, "I definitely plan on still being a big part of [the defense]." He came across borderline ashamed of how he performed last year, so between wanting to bounce back from that and still hold his own in Burgundy and Gold, I'm expecting Kerrigan to bring it in 2020.

*Speaking of bringing it, get ready to see Sweat explode. He came into the league as the Redskins' other 2019 first-round pick, thanks to the attention given to Dwayne Haskins, and now, he's going to be viewed as Young's sidekick. He'll get his own shine, though, don't worry. After turning it on in the second half of his debut season - sometimes it takes pass rushers a beat to find their stride and learn how to beat NFL linemen - I bet he finishes with 10 sacks in his second go-round. I also bet I'll bring up that sentence if he does in fact pull that off, and I know I won't bring it up if he doesn't.

*In our original rankings, I actually had defensive end as my top position group on the team, while JP listed them second. I totally understand that 1) the defensive line is also loaded and 2) as a whole, they have more of a track record as pros, but I'm just so, so, so optimistic about Young immediately becoming a star, Sweat continuing to ascend and Kerrigan rebounding in a huge way. So, to me, I'll take those three over the (nearly as stacked) collection of Jonathan Allen, Daron Payne, Matt Ioannidis and Tim Settle.

*Before I go, I just wanted to leave this here:

So Chase Young can apparently bench press 4 million pounds pic.twitter.com/qQRUz1nIat — Pete Hailey (@PeteHaileyNBCS) June 10, 2020

CLICK HERE TO SUBSCRIBE TO THE REDSKINS TALK PODCAST

RELATED: KERRIGAN CAN'T WAIT TO PLAY IN 4-3

JP's notes

*In some capacity, I've covered the Washington Redskins since 2012. Prior to 2020, the last time the team held the second overall pick came in 2012 when the Redskins selected Robert Griffin III. His upside was immense, but he was never the total sure thing. No quarterback is. The position is just too hard. In 2020, the Redskins took Young with the second overall pick, and maybe it's silly, but he's a total sure thing. My guess is Young wins the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and makes a very serious run at Jevon Kearse's rookie sack record. He's that good. In fact, he's that great.

*While Sweat might not have made the massive impact some expected last year, he still registered seven sacks as a rookie on a terrible defense. His athleticism and speed, lined up opposite Young, could present offenses with some seriously difficult decisions.

*Kerrigan can still deliver - he's had more than 11 sacks in three of the last four years - and my bet is he does again in 2020. He got hurt for the first time in his NFL career in 2019 and admittedly got away from some of his best mechanics. Don't forget, too, that this is a contract year for a guy who has gone from face of the franchise to, possibly, the third best pass rusher on the team. Kerrigan might not be a loud mouth, but don't mistake that for a lack of competitive fire. Don't mistake that for a minute.

*It's unclear who'll serve as the fourth pass rusher. It is probably Anderson, but he could play some strong side linebacker in the team's new 4-3 set, especially on run downs.

Stay connected to the Capitals and Wizards with the MyTeams app. Click here to download for comprehensive coverage of your teams.

MORE REDSKINS NEWS:

Position Group Rankings: Defensive end could be special for the 2020 Redskins originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington