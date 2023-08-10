Which position group will carry your favorite Marion County football team in 2023?

Marion County is a breeding ground for football talent. It’s part of the reason pundits consistently mention Trinity Catholic and Vanguard in FHSAA playoff conversations.

Recent recruiting classes around the NCAA ranks reveals which positions get the most attention in the area. But which position group is the top dog for each school?

We’ll pinpoint standout position groups around the county to find the answer. Below are the position groups making names for themselves and moving recruiting needles heading into the season.

Vanguard: Defensive Backs

If national 2026 rankings came out today, Vanguard could be looking at five recruits with stars next to their name in the defensive backfield. To say the Knights are a talented bunch is an understatement.

USF commit Fred Gaskin III has the nickname "No-Fly Zone" for a reason. With the athletes and leadership on the field, the entire defense might become a no-fly zone.

Trinity Catholic: Offensive Line

Trinity Catholic lost two power five linemen, and the group is still among the strongest on the roster. With seven guys standing 6 feet or taller and tipping the scales at 240 or more, they certainly have college size.

The Celtics return all-county members Dominic Johnson, G’nivre Carr, and Gerrick Gordon to pair with several other contributors. The group is young on paper, but a state championship run more than gives them the pedigree to stand toe to toe with high-end defenses.

West Port: Wide Receivers

The Wolf Pack wide receiving core is young and productive. Six of the 11 players that caught a pass last season were sophomores, and two were juniors.

AJ Weaver led the team in receptions and receiving yards in 2022. With QB Brittin Stevens gaining confidence and control in the pocket, he’ll have the opportunity to air out defenses even more with his top receivers returning.

North Marion: Wide Receivers

The Colts lost a lot of talent on the outside, but the 2023 seniors did well mentoring the next group. Kenyon Stocker and Brenden Barber are the only varsity contributors to catch a ball from last year’s team.

That means North Marion has some younger guys ready to take on larger roles. When the best receiver in North Marion history coaches you, it’s easy to believe they’ll be prepared for whatever the season has in store.

Dunnellon: Defensive Backs

Scanning Dunnellon’s roster is an exercise in names to know and upcoming prospects. Choosing their standout position group is splitting hairs between the linebackers and defensive backs.

Both groups are deep and talented, but the defensive backs have a slight edge with national names like Chris Henry, Sean Martin, and Tre’Quori Rollerson. That said, linebackers Bode Burns, Elias Lobato, and Dylan Donahoe add to what could be a dangerous defense for Dunnellon.

Lake Weir: Linebackers

Last season, Jackson Quick made a name for himself with several noteworthy performances. In 2023, Quick will take charge of a group that adds size and athleticism.

Hurricanes coach Jason Roberts wants to play smash-mouth football, and that starts with a hard-hitting group of linebackers. Expect some of their backers to deal damage as running backs as well.

Belleview: Running Backs

The Rattlers are another team looking to play smash-mouth football in 2023. For them, it starts by running the ball down their opponent’s throat.

Their two leading rushers from last season graduated, leaving three running backs from last year's roster who carried the ball. Head coach Tom Elliott will use his college coaching experience to get his guys the ball in the right opportunities.

Forest: Offensive Line

The Wildcats' blend of experience and size in the trenches gives them a strong base for their offense. They’ll need to hang their hat on the big boys up front to retain their 25.9 points per game.

Upgraded line play seems inevitable with the return of Darius Goodin, Hagan Eason, and other players from last season. VJ Poole excels at making plays on the run but when he has time to go through his progressions behind his line, big plays happen.

