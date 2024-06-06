Position change could give 49ers rookie CB Renardo Green chance to start in Year 1

One of the few question marks on the 49ers depth chart sits at the cornerback position where the third spot alongside Charvarius Ward and Deommodore Lenoir remains wide open. Defensive coordinator Nick Sorensen on Wednesday had some strong praise for rookie Renardo Green, who is trying out a new position with San Francisco.

The 49ers selected Green in the second round – the earliest they’ve picked a CB in the Kyle Shanahan era and it sounds like he may have a chance to earn a starting job in Year 1 thanks to his willingness to compete in the slot and outside.

“I’ve been really happy with Renardo,” Sorensen told reporters in his post-practice press conference. “The cool thing is he’s been doing both nickel and corner and it’s not a lot of time right? It’s a certain amount of practices and hasn’t fully been a nickel. So, he’s really embraced the challenge of it. That’s the best part. Like it’s never perfect because now all of a sudden we’re teaching you all these different coverages, but there’s also run fits too and then that changes. And guess what? You can’t like fully trigger and feel the physicality of the line because there’s rules and those guys aren’t playing the same. But just with him, it’s just the mentality and the competitiveness that I love. We knew the movement skill was there and you see it in man-to-man stuff and he gets those too. But just like he’s embraced any challenge that’s anything that’s hard I think he’s embraced and he’s kind of attacked it and willingly been like, ‘no man, I want more of that.’ And that’s really been awesome.”

There’s some flexibility at that third starting spot because of Lenoir’s versatility. He can play both in the slot and outside, so the 49ers don’t have to be picky about exactly what position the third CB will play.

Green primarily played outside in college, but the 49ers are getting him work at both spots during his transition to the NFL. How he handles that transition once pads come on will determine where he competes as a rookie and if he can earn a starting job out of training camp.

Story originally appeared on Niners Wire