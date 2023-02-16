Position Breakdown: Alabama QB’s ahead of spring practice

We are now just a few weeks out from Nick Saban and the Alabama football team taking the practice field to begin spring ball.

As is the case each offseason, there are many questions that need to be answered before the Tide hit the field to start the 2023 season.

As spring practice creeps closer, we are going to break down each position group on both sides of the ball and we are going to start with the quarterbacks.

The quarterback competition this spring will surely be one of the hottest topics of conversation for Alabama fans this offseason.

Who's gone?

Bryce Young

[autotag]Bryce Young[/autotag] is arguably the most talented quarterback in Alabama football history. Replacing him will certainly not be easy, but the Tide have been known for moving from one superstar to the next. Young is likely to become a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL draft after his stellar career with the Crimson Tide.

Who's coming back?

Jalen Milroe | Ty Simpson

While Alabama is returning two scholarship quarterbacks from last season, the lack of experience is a glaring concern. Jalen Milroe is entering his third season with Alabama and has one career start under his belt, but with the number of turnovers, left a lot to be desired. Ty Simpson returns to Alabama as a sophomore and only received playing time during mop-up duties.

New faces

Eli Holstein | Dylan Lonergan

Alabama signed a pair of four-star quarterbacks from the class of 2023 Eli Holstein and Dylan Lonergan. Both of them are early enrollees and will compete during spring practice. While neither is expected to take over the starting job, Holstein and Lonergan can provide valuable depth for the Tide.

What to watch for

The Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson battle

This is all about Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson. The eyes of college football will be on Tuscaloosa during spring (and likely fall) practice as Milroe and Simpson battle it out for one of the most prestigious starting roles in the country.

We all know that Milroe is an unbelievable athlete but lacks consistency with accuracy and decision-making. If he can show growth and improvement in those areas, he could be one of the most electric players in the nation.

Simpson is already a polished passer and is a solid athlete in his own right. The key to his future success is continued growth in the Alabama offensive system.

Projected depth chart

Jalen Milroe Ty Simpson Dylan Lonergan | Eli Holstein

Nick Saban is notorious for giving the elder statesmen the benefit of the doubt. Milroe will enter spring ball as QB1 and unless Simpson completely outshines him, he will likely leave spring ball in the same spot. The quarterback battle in Tuscaloosa will be one of the most intense and scrutinized competitions leading up to the 2023 season.

