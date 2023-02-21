Position Breakdown: Alabama’s DL ahead of spring practice

We are now just a few weeks out from Nick Saban and the Alabama football team taking the practice field to begin spring ball.

As is the case each offseason, there are many questions that need to be answered before the Tide hit the field to start the 2023 season.

As spring practice creeps closer, we are going to break down each position group on both sides of the ball. We have already looked at the quarterback room and today we will turn our attention to the defensive side of the ball and look at the interior of the Alabama defensive line.

The defensive line is losing some key pieces from the 2022 season and the competition for playing time will be fierce.

Let’s dive right in!

Notable departures

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Byron Young | DJ Dale

Alabama will look to replace the veteran presence of both Byron Young and DJ Dale. Young and Dale both put together solid careers for the Tide and will likely be selected in April’s NFL draft.

Notable returning players

Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Jaheim Oatis | Justin Eboigbe | Tim Smith

Jaheim Oatis, Justin Eboigbe, and Tim Smith are set to return for the 2023 season and each player brings ligament SEC experience to the lineup. Oatis cut his teeth during the 2022 campaign as a true freshman while Eboigbe and Smith will bring a veteran presence to the position.

Alabama also returns players such as Damon Payne Jr., Anquin Barnes Jr., Jah-Marien Latham, Monkell Goodwin, Tim Keenan III, Khurtiss Perry, Jamil Burroughs, and Isaiah Hastings to the defensive line room.

New faces

Syndication: The Montgomery Advertiser

James Smith | Edric Hill | Hunter Osborne | Jordan Renaud

Alabama signed four talented defensive linemen from the class of 2023 and all will be participating in the spring ball. James Smith is the most highly touted of the bunch and has the potential to make an instant impact for the Tide.

What to watch for

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Eboigbe’s health

Justin Eboigbe was Alabama’s most impactful interior defensive lineman during the early portion of the 2022 season before a neck injury sidelined him for the remainder of the season. Eboigbe’s health is definitely something to monitor as spring ball approaches.

Story continues

Projected starters

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Tim Smith | Jaheim Oatis | Justin Eboigbe

Alabama is known for the number of players they rotate in along the defensive line but I am confident that Smith, Oatis, and Eboigbe will be the first group up. After that, Alabama will routinely roll out at least an additional six players.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire