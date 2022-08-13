Position battles to watch in Bucs’ preseason opener

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will open their 2022 preseason slate Saturday night, when they’ll host the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium.

Unlike last year, the Bucs aren’t bringing back their entire starting lineup this time around, which means more positions and roster spots up for grabs heading into the regular season.

Here are the biggest position battles to watch when the Bucs take the field against the Dolphins this weekend:

Quarterback

The Bucs still have the GOAT as their starter, but the backup job has a bit more intrigue this year.

Blaine Gabbert is back as the veteran option, but Tampa Bay spent a second-round pick in last year’s draft on Kyle Trask. The Bucs opted for Gabbert as Tom Brady’s backup in 2021, which left Trask inactive for every game of his rookie season.

This year, Trask has a chance to prove he can handle the backup job, but he’ll have to shine in the preseason after an inconsistent performance in training camp. Gabbert is the safe option, but the Bucs might be hoping Trask can take the next step instead of riding the bench every week for a second straight year.

Left Guard

It wasn’t surprising to see starting right guard Alex Cappa get paid more in free agency than the Bucs could afford, but it was a shock when Pro Bowl left guard Ali Marpet retired after just seven seasons.

A trade for veteran Shaq Mason filled Cappa’s spot, but it’s still a wide-open competition on the left side.

Aaron Stinnie has the most experience, but the Bucs traded up in the second round of this year’s draft for Luke Goedeke, who has tons of potential. Nick Leverett and Brandon Walton have also been involved, and could push for snaps.

Preseason performance should have a huge impact on who wins that job heading into Week 1.

Wide Receiver

The top four spots are locked in for the Bucs, with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, Russell Gage and Julio Jones giving Tampa Bay perhaps the most formidable receiver group in the NFL.

That only leaves a couple of spots on the final roster for the other pass-catchers, and there are plenty of worthy candidates. Familiar faces like Scotty Miller, Tyler Johnson, Cyril Grayson Jr. and Breshad Perriman will battle it out with younger challengers like Jaelon Darden, Deven Thompkins and Jerreth Sterns.

Special teams will have plenty to do with who makes the initial 53-man roster, but so will the ability to provide quality depth for Tom Brady and passing game.

Kicker

Tampa Bay fans are all too aware of what happens when you don’t have a reliable kicker, which means any kicking competition is sure to make them nervous.

Ryan Succop is the veteran incumbent who has been solid over the past two seasons, but was less consistent last year than he was in 2020. Jose Borregales is younger and cheaper, and has been holding his own against Succop throughout training camp.

Practice is one thing, but whoever wins this job will do it by drilling kicks when the lights go on and it’s game time.

