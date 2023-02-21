Position battles to watch ahead of Colorado spring football

The spring football season is now less than one month away for Colorado and if the 2023 Buffaloes are to live up to head coach Deion Sanders’ expectations, March and April have to be immensly productive.

At essentially every position, a fresh face has arrived in Boulder, but not every new player is guaranteed a starting spot. While things are looking pretty good for incoming transfers such as quarterback Shedeur Sanders, CB/WR Travis Hunter and even TE Seydou Traore, there are a few position groups where I believe it’s rather unclear who will take charge.

Here are a few position battles to keep an eye on during the upcoming spring season:

Running back

Nov 5, 2022; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Kentucky Wildcats running back Kavosiey Smoke (0) looks for an opening during the third quarter against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-USA TODAY Sports

Potential starters: Kavosiey Smoke (Kentucky transfer), Deion Smith (returning senior), Dylan Edwards (incoming freshman), Anthony Hankerson (returning sophomore)

For me, this competition is likely Kavosiey Smoke vs. everyone else. It’s Smoke’s spot to lose, but he’ll have some competition with Deion Smith and incoming four-star freshman Dylan Edwards.

Safety

TUCSON, ARIZONA – OCTOBER 01: Running back Michael Wiley #6 of the Arizona Wildcats is tackled by safety Trevor Woods #43 of the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half of the NCAA football game between the Colorado Buffaloes and the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium on October 01, 2022 in Tucson, Arizona. (Photo by Rebecca Noble/Getty Images)

Potential starters: Cam’Ron Silmon Craig (Jackson State transfer), Myles Slusher (Arkansas transfer), Trevor Woods (returning junior)

Cam’Ron Silmon Craig was one of JSU’s better defensive players last year while Myles Slusher started 15 games the past three seasons at Arkansas. However, Trevor Woods’ impressive sophomore season gives him a chance at reclaiming a starting spot.

Wide receiver

Nov 12, 2021; Tampa, Florida, USA; South Florida Bulls wide receiver Jimmy Horn Jr. (5) runs after the catch in the 4th quarter against the Cincinnati Bearcats at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Potential starters: Jimmy Horn Jr. (USF transfer), Jordyn Tyson (returning sophomore), Montana Lemonious-Craig (returning junior), Asaad Waseem (incoming freshman)

Jimmy Horn Jr. is an almost guaranteed starter and if Jordyn Tyson is healthy, he should start as well. Behind those two, Montana Lemonious-Craig is a step ahead of incoming freshman Asaad Waseem. Chase Sowell also returns as one of Colorado’s more talented wideouts.

EDGE

Dec 31, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Michigan Wolverines linebacker Taylor Upshaw (91) walks off the field after losing to the TCU Horned Frogs in the 2022 Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Potential starters: Taylor Upshaw (Michigan transfer), Jordan Domineck (Arkansas transfer), Taijh Alston (West Virginia transfer), Leonard Payne Jr. (Fresno State transfer), Shane Cokes (Dartmouth transfer), Jeremiah Brown (Jackson State transfer), Devin Grant (returning junior)

Coach Prime worked wonders at EDGE in the transfer portal, adding a trio of Power Five players and an experienced strongside DE from the Mountain West. Plus, Jeremiah Brown comes to Boulder as an impressive disruptor on the D-line.

Interior offensive line

Sept. 4, 2021; Stillwater, Oklahoma; Oklahoma State Cowboys defensive end Tyler Lacy (89) and Missouri State Bears offensive lineman Landon Bebee (73) during the fourth quarter at Boone Pickens Stadium. Oklahoma State Cowboys beat Missouri State Bears 23-16. Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Potential starters: Landon Bebee (Missouri State transfer), Yousef Mugharbil (Florida transfer), Tyler Brown (Jackson State transfer), Gerad Christian-Lichtenhan (returning junior), Van Wells (returning sophomore), Savion Washington (Kent State)

There are a lot of question marks with this group. Yousef Mugharbil didn’t see a single snap in two seasons at Florida while Landon Bebee, Tyler Brown and Savion Washington will be adjusting to Power Five football. I do see Van Wells starting at center, though.

