This position along Bears offensive line could be a strength in 2024

The Chicago Bears offensive line has been a work in progress since general manager Ryan Poles took over three years ago. While it’s far from a finished product, there have certainly been improvements made, including at tackle.

Pro Football Focus recently released their top 32 offensive tackle rankings, and the Bears had not one, but two guys on the list: Braxton Jones (31) and Darnell Wright (32).

Most people would agree that Jones is an above-average left tackle, but is he elite? Probably not. However, Wright may be elite one day on the right side. He was sensational in his rookie year. We’ll see if Wright becomes a Pro Bowl-caliber guy in the coming years. He has the talent to do so.

Although Jones is ranked higher than Wright, most people believe that Wright will jump higher on this list in the coming years. He’s a big part of their core and plans for the future.

Although it isn’t perfect, there is a lot of hope for this Bears offensive line, and these two tackles have a lot to do with it. If a guy like Teven Jenkins can stay healthy, they might be good enough to be a playoff-caliber offensive line.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire