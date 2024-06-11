Posh defender Knight to join German side Hannover

Josh Knight had two loan spells at Peterborough and another at Wycombe before leaving Leicester City for London Road on a more permanent deal in 2021 [Rex]

Peterborough United defender Josh Knight has turned down a new deal with the League One club to sign for German second tier side Hannover.

The 26-year-old former Leicester City player's Posh contract was due to expire on 30 June - and he had turned down the offer of a new deal.

Knight has instead joined Hannover, who finished sixth out of 18 in Bundesliga 2 in 2023-24, on a two-year contract until 2026, with an option for a further year.

He totalled 169 appearances in his three spells at Peterborough, including six goals last season, of which one was in his final appearance - the 1-1 play-off semi-final second leg draw with Oxford United, who went on to win promotion.