Who poses the bigger challenge: Dolphins offense or 49ers defense? 'GMFB'
"GMFB" discusses who poses the bigger challenge between the Miami Dolphins offense or the San Francisco 49ers defense.
"GMFB" discusses who poses the bigger challenge between the Miami Dolphins offense or the San Francisco 49ers defense.
Maybe Aaron Rodgers should finish his career with the Seahawks. Seattle coach Pete Carroll has shown some 9/11 truther tendencies. So, apparently, has Rodgers. Appearing on The Breneman Show podcast, former Packers quarterback DeShone Kizer said that Rodgers asked Kizer whether he believes that 9/11 actually happened. “The first thing that comes out of Aaron [more]
Buffalo vs Akron game preview, prediction, and breakdown for the Championship Week game on Friday, December 2
The Eagles can clinch a playoff spot as soon as this Sunday, but they can also accomplish other significant things.
Mike McDaniel and Kyle Shanahan will face off for the first time as opposing head coaches in Week 13 when the 49ers host the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at Levi's Stadium.
After the 2020 and 2021 seasons, the Packers had one very specific Aaron Rodgers problem. As the 2022 season works its way toward a conclusion, the Packers have a different kind of Aaron Rodgers problem. Previously, the concern was that Rodgers would retire or try to force his way to a new team. Currently (or, [more]
These are the players leaving the Badgers via transfer portal or re-opening their commitment after Paul Chryst was fired and Luke Fickell was hired.
The Bills head to New England for a key AFC East matchup and Sal Maiorana has the in-depth preview.
How bad have Russell Wilson and the Broncos been this season? They just got Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs flexed out of prime time.
With the departures of seniors and several players to the NFL, the 2023 Ohio State football team is likely to have a much different look.
Lane Kiffin's Twitter account has once again crafted a masterpiece in trolling.
At least two offensive standouts for the Patriots are expected to be ruled out for Thursday's game.
After Tiger Woods addressed the media Tuesday before his Hero World Challenge, Phil Mickelson took to Twitter to respond to comments.
Alabama football is most likely headed to a New Year's SIx bowl game, but which one is still unknown. More will be learned after Tuesday's CFP rankings
Auburn's hiring of head coach Hugh Freeze shows anything can be explained away in pursuit of victory.
If one of the NFL’s most powerful men had taken ownership of a controversial image from the civil rights era, he really would be a football maverick
The #CFBPlayoff has switched its rankings on the final weekend of the season when results do not go as expected. That is a central point to keep in mind. #USC #Alabama #OhioState
What is Matt Patricia's future as offensive play caller? Is a reunion with Bill O'Brien a possibility? Phil Perry answers all of your Patriots questions ahead of Thursday night's showdown with the Bills.
Two playoff contenders already have a chance to clinch a postseason berth in Week 13, and they are both in the NFC.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) The New York Giants are returning from their extended Thanksgiving break and they are getting reinforcements for their crucial game against the streaking Washington Commanders. Rookie right tackle Evan Neal, rookie tight end Daniel Bellinger, guard Ben Bredeson and outside linebacker Azeez Ojulari - all starters - are expected to be available to play Sunday when the Giants (7-4) host the Commanders (7-5). ''I would just say, in general, looks promising for quite a bit of guys,'' Giants coach Brian Daboll said before practice Tuesday.
The great debate of the 2020 draft is getting prime-time treatment in Week 14.