Porzingis' status for Game 3 in question due to ‘rare' leg injury

The Boston Celtics have shared a discouraging update on star big man Kristaps Porzingis.

In a statement released Tuesday afternoon, the Celtics revealed Porzingis "suffered a torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg" during Game 2 of the NBA Finals on Sunday. The injury, which is labeled as "rare" in the Celtics' press release, is unrelated to the calf strain that kept Porzingis sidelined for most of the playoffs.

Porzingis is considered day-to-day, though C's head coach Joe Mazzulla called the injury "serious."

Shortly after the Celtics released the statement, Porzingis spoke about his injury to reporters. After telling the media following Game 2 that he'll "die out there," he reiterated his desire to play in Wednesday's Game 3.

"I am. Of course. I have to be," Porzingis answered when asked whether he's optimistic. "As I said, I will do everything I can to be out there tomorrow. We'll see."

Porzingis revealed he suffered the injury while battling Dallas Mavericks big man Dereck Lively II for a rebound. He stayed in the game but appeared to reaggravate the injury with 6:20 to play in the fourth quarter while defending wing P.J. Washington on a drive.

The Latvian big man's status will be a top storyline heading into Game 3 in Dallas, which is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday. The Celtics will look to take a commanding 3-0 series lead.