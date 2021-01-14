Mavericks roll as Porzingis returns

The Associated Press

When Leonard Fournette suddenly found himself out of work, one of the first people who reached out to the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back was Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback thought he'd be a nice addition to a talented group of playmakers being assembled around him in Tampa Bay. ''I knew I could come in and help the team out,'' Fournette said, reflecting on his surprise release by the Jaguars in early September and getting an opportunity to restart his career with a team with championship aspirations.