Mavericks roll as Porzingis returns
Dallas' star center hits the ground running in his season debut.
Dallas' star center hits the ground running in his season debut.
"I think the pressure is higher than ever in New England in terms of who the next quarterback is going to be."
Brazil's federal police arrested Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera on Thursday for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to last year, two officers said. Cabrera, who won both Masters and U.S. Open championships, was on Interpol's red code list. Police said in a statement that the arrest was made in an upper class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect's name.
L.A. Times' Sam Farmer predicts winners in NFL divisional round of playoffs
Charles Barkley got his wish. James Harden is a Brooklyn Net and teammates with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.
Will Jets' new hire throw a wrench in Dolphins' draft aspirations?
“It's not a level playing field. It's unacceptable."
Who's the best quarterback starting this weekend? Does he play in the AFC, where no QB still alive is over 25 years old? Or in the NFC, with three QBs at least 37 years old -- and two over 40? DJ Bean ranks the final eight.
The Detroit Lions showed their inability to hire the NFL's top candidates by hiring Brad Holmes, who was down the list of the LA Rams' hierarchy.
The Rockets might not be done dealing after trading James Harden, and the Celtics might be interested in what they have to offer.
Danny Ainge admitted the Rockets' asking price for James Harden was too high, and we now have an idea of what that price was.
Each week during the 2020-21 NBA season, we will take a deeper dive into three of the league’s biggest storylines in an attempt to determine whether the trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Trevor Lawrence has to be considered the favorite, even with Meyer's obvious ties to Ohio State.
Urban Meyer and the Jaguars struck a deal on Thursday to make him the franchise’s new head coach. In an video on the team’s website, Meyer discussed what led him to return to coaching a couple of years after he citing health concerns for stepping down at Ohio State. Meyer said he “heard this is [more]
Smith has received two interviews from the Falcons.
The statistic about Charlotte rookie LaMelo Ball that stuns teammate Terry Rozier.
“Next week personal,” Hunt said, referring to the Chiefs. “Next week personal. Let’s go.” It shouldn’t be a vendetta for the talented RB.
The Red Sox have reportedly reached an agreement with one of the most athletic prospects in this year's international class.
Mac Jones joins five other quarterbacks in the firt-round of the 2021 NFL Draft class, but the Bears skip taking a quarterback despite a huge need in favor of shoring up an area of weakness.
When Leonard Fournette suddenly found himself out of work, one of the first people who reached out to the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back was Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback thought he'd be a nice addition to a talented group of playmakers being assembled around him in Tampa Bay. ''I knew I could come in and help the team out,'' Fournette said, reflecting on his surprise release by the Jaguars in early September and getting an opportunity to restart his career with a team with championship aspirations.
The rookie had complained the Browns didn't show enough respect for him and JuJu Smith-Schuster after beating them.