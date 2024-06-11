Porzingis determined to play despite injury

Kristaps Porzingis's fitness for game three of the NBA Finals is in doubt after the Latvian star suffered a "rare" leg injury (Adam Glanzman)

Kristaps Porzingis said Tuesday he is determined to suit up for Boston against Dallas in game three of the NBA Finals despite a new injury scare that has left his fitness in doubt.

The Celtics announced Tuesday that the Latvian power forward had suffered a "rare" injury to his left leg in game two on Sunday that has left him "day-to-day" heading into game three in Dallas on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old has helped the Celtics into a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series after returning from a month-long injury layoff.

However, Boston said Tuesday Porzingis had been diagnosed with a "torn medial retinaculum allowing dislocation of the posterior tibialis tendon in his left leg" in game two on Sunday.

Although Porzingis was seen walking normally at practice on Tuesday, the Celtics have said no risks will be taken with the player's fitness.

Porzingis told reporters he is determined to play on Wednesday unless told not to by medical staff.

"It's kind of a random situation. I felt something, and now I have to deal with it," Porzingis said.

"It's day-to-day and I'll see how I am tomorrow. Obviously, I'm going to do everything I can to be out there tomorrow. So we'll see.

"Nothing's going to stop me unless I'm told not to, or am not allowed to play."

Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla meanwhile described Porzingis's injury as serious, and said the final decision on whether he would play would rest with Boston's medical staff.

"He's doing anything and everything he can to be ready for the game tomorrow," Mazzulla said. "It's a serious injury. At the end of the day, our team and the medical team is not going to put him in any bad situations.

"We've taken the decision to play out of his hands because of the importance of him.

"He's going to do everything he can to play. But we're going to leave it up to our medical team. That's really it."

rcw/nf