Portuguese Giants Not Plotting Move For Manchester United Man

Portuguese giants Benfica are not looking towards a raid on Old Trafford in a bid to land Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood.

Greenwood is expected to leave Manchester United this summer after impressing on loan at Getafe in Spain last season.

Manchester United are looking to sell him and would prefer to see him move abroad rather than to a club in the Premier League.

Several clubs have been linked with an interest in him and it emerged on Friday that Benfica are set to make a serious play to land Greenwood.

However, according to Portuguese sports daily O Jogo, Benfica are not interested in signing the forward this summer.

The Portuguese giants have already firmed up their transfer plans and the Manchester United striker is not on their shortlist of targets.

Greenwood is said to be keen on playing Champions League football and has reportedly said yes to a potential move to Juventus.

Manchester United are in no mood to offer discounts and are likely to demand a big fee for his departure.