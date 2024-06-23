Advertisement

Portuguese Football Federation ask UEFA to up security after fans invade pitch for Cristiano selfie

Six fans invaded the pitch trying to get a selfie with Cristiano Ronaldo during Portugal’s 3-0 win over Turkey in Dortmund on Saturday, resulting in the Portuguese Football Federation asking UEFA to increase their security around the pitch.

As reported by The Times, the Portuguese Football Federation wrote to UEFA on Sunday morning to “request more protection for players during matches.”

It was something that Portugal head coach Roberto Martinez spoke about in his post-match press conference.

“We were lucky as the intention of the fans was good. There is lots of security, so it shouldn’t happen,” said Martinez.

The first pitch invader, a young fan, got a selfie with Ronaldo, but the Al-Nassr forward was clearly annoyed with the others who tried to pull off the stunt.

Pitch invaders appears to be on the rise, and is seemingly a common occurance now.

In the 2024 Champions League final between Borussia Dortmund and Real Madrid, three pitch invaders delayed kick-off despite more than 2,500 stewards present.

Get Football | Daniel Pinder