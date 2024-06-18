Portugal's Pepe to set Euros age record against Czech Republic

Pepe (centre) will become the oldest player to play at a European Championship at 41 (JOHN MACDOUGALL)

Pepe will set a new record as the oldest player to ever play at a European Championship after the 41-year-old was selected for Portugal's opening game at Euro 2024 against the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

The Porto centre-back will pass the mark set by Hungary goalkeeper Gabor Kiraly, who was 40 years and 86 days when he played against Belgium in the round of 16 at Euro 2016.

Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, will also beat the previous record of an outfield player that had been held by Lothar Matthaeus after his 150th and final appearance for Germany at Euro 2000.

Ronaldo already holds the record for most goals (14) and appearances (25) in European Championship history.

Should he add to his 130 international goals, Ronaldo will also become the oldest scorer in the competition, passing Austria's Ivica Vastic, who was 38 when he netted against Portugal at Euro 2008.

