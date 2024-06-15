Portugal's Dalot: Anxiety at being last to play eased by fun opener

Portugal defender Diogo Dalot felt Germany's 5-1 thrashing of Scotland in the Euro 2024 opener was a joy to watch and whetted the appetite for the tournament, even if his side have a long wait to play.

The 2016 winners are last to play in the first round of group stage matches, taking on the Czech Republic on Tuesday.

"We've been able to enjoy the atmosphere a little. The first game was fun to watch," the 25-year-old Manchester United right back told reporters on Saturday.

"When you're one of the last teams to start, there's a bit more anxiety, you want to get going, you want to play. But we're actually very calm. When our time comes, we'll be ready."

Portugal's other opponents in Group F are Turkey on June 22 in Dortmund and Georgia on June 26 in Gelsenkirchen.