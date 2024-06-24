Portugal's Costa learning Ricardo's penalty tricks but will keep gloves on at Euros

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa is grateful to learn from Ricardo but will be keeping his gloves on at Euro 2024 (KENZO TRIBOUILLARD)

Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa said Monday he would wear his gloves if his team end up in a Euro 2024 penalty shoot-out, 20 years to the day after Ricardo famously removed his to knock England out on penalties.

Ricardo is now Portugal's goalkeeping coach and working with Costa, with the nation already guaranteed to finish top of Group F ahead of their final match against Georgia.

Former stopper Ricardo, 48, took his gloves off before saving Darius Vassell's penalty and then scored the winning spot-kick himself to send hosts Portugal through to the Euro 2004 semi-finals.

"We haven't talked about that yet, (but) it's a privilege to have Ricardo with us every day, to share moments and train with him," Costa told a news conference.

"He gives me all the advice so that I can save penalties... but I think it will always be with gloves on."

Portugal finished as runners-up to Greece in 2004, but won the Euros for the first time in 2016.

They face Georgia on Wednesday in Gelsenkirchen having already booked their spot in the last 16 with a 2-1 win over the Czech Republic followed by a 3-0 victory against Turkey.

"Representing the national team is always the top of the top," continued Porto goalkeeper Costa, 24.

"(If we won the Euros) I envision great madness, an immense joy. It will be something indescribable.

"But our focus is on beating Georgia and playing well."

rbs/nf