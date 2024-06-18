Portugal vs Czechia: Preview, predictions and lineups

Portugal begin their Euro 2024 campaign against Czechia in Group F on Tuesday evening.

Cristiano Ronaldo will lead his side out in Germany, potentially turning out at his final major international tournament. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner will be aiming to replicate Portugal's success at Euro 2016, when the nation won their first Euros in France.

Roberto Martinez is the man guiding Portugal through the tournament having failed to conquer Europe with Belgium, but Ronaldo is not the only star in his ranks. With the likes of Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva and Rafael Leao available to him, the Spanish coach couldn't have asked for a more talented squad.

Czechia made it to the quarter-finals at Euro 2020 and have a history of upsetting the odds in the competition. They reached the semis back in 2004 as well, but are not expected to make much of a splash at this year's tournament.

Here is 90min's guide to Portugal vs Czechia.

What time does Portugal vs Czechia kick-off?

Portugal vs Czechia H2H record (All Games)

Last meeting: Czechia 0-4 Portugal (24 September 2022) - UEFA Nations League

Current form

How to watch Portugal vs Czechia on TV and live stream

Portugal team news

Portugal have a star-studded squad at Euro 2024 and boast a great combination of youth and experience. Two of the veterans available to Martinez are Ronaldo and centre-back Pepe, with the former able to become the oldest goalscorer in Euros history and the latter capable of becoming the oldest player in Euros history against Czechia.

The 2016 champions boast a frightening front line with the likes of Diogo Jota, Joao Felix and Leao all at their disposal. Their midfield isn't too bad either, with Joao Palhinha at number six and Vitinha and Fernandes either side of him.

Portugal predicted lineup vs Czechia

Portugal predicted lineup vs Czechia (4-3-3): Costa; Cancelo, Dias, Inacio, Mendes; Vitinha, Palhinha, Fernandes; B. Silva, Ronaldo, Leao.

Czechia team news

Czechia's Michal Sadilek suffered heartbreak before the tournament, sustaining an injury while riding his bike that ruled him out of Euro 2024. Elsewhere, Ivan Hasek has no fitness concerns to worry about.

Hasek has some familiar faces in his squad, inclduing West Ham United duo Vladimir Coufal and Tomas Soucek. Bayer Leverkusen forward Patrik Schick will lead the line after scoring five times at Euro 2020, including the Goal of the Tournament, while Ladislav Krejci will play in defence having just signed for Girona.

Czechia predicted lineup vs Portugal (5-3-2): Stanek; Coufal, Holes, Hranac, Krejci, D. Jurasek; Soucek, Provod, Barak; Kuchta, Schick.

Portugal vs Czechia score prediction

Among the tournament favourites, Portugal have been handed a fairly routine group. With Turkey and Georgia to come, failing to win against Czechia wouldn't be the end of the world, but it seems extremely unlikely.

Their most recent meeting in 2022 finished 4-0 in Portugal's favour and Martinez's excellent forward line should put Tuesday's opponents to the sword. Ronaldo will fancy his chances of adding to his remarkable international goal tally and setting a new Euros record.