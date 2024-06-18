Portugal player ratings vs Czechia: Cristiano Ronaldo’s side came from behind to clinch crucial victory

Portugal football had been talked about as among the favourites at Euro 2024, but they had to come from behind against Czechia to secure a hard-fought first win in Group F.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s side had dominated in the first half without really putting Czechia on the back foot, but Lukas Provod put his team ahead just after the hour mark completely against the run of play with a powerful strike.

It was only due to a fortunate own goal, which went in off Robin Hranac that Portugal managed to secure an equaliser. But after going level, it was Francisco Conceicao who scored the winner moments after coming on from the bench.

Here are the Portugal player ratings from their first Group F match against Czechia:

Portugal had to fight from behind to win against Czechia (REUTERS)

Portugal

Diogo Costa - 6

The Portugal goalkeeper did not have a lot to do throughout the match and was not at fault for the Czechia goal.

Nuno Mendes - 6

His delivery in the first half was slightly wayward, but he won an important header that led to the fortunate equaliser.

Pepe - 6

The Portugal veteran became the oldest player in the history of the European Championship at the age of 41, but did not have a lot to do against a Czechia side who sat back for the most part.

Ruben Dias - 5

The Czechia attack was not the most convincing and Dias did not have a lot of attacks to contend with.

Joao Cancelo - 6

Cancelo took a leaf out of his book from his days at Manchester City and started to move into the midfield whenever he could, and looked to attack and create in the second half.

Bruno Fernandes - 7

Fernandes had a promising shot from distance that was deflected just over the bar and was at the heart of a promising counter-attack that ended up inches away from the back of the net.

Vitinha - 5

Had a quiet opening half an hour, and managed to get a shot away that awkwardly bounced in front of the Czechia goalkeeper, even though it was saved.

Diogo Dalot - 6

Had a subdued first half, but started the second half more positively and had a curled strike that went just over the bar.

Rafael Leao - 4

Was unceremoniously shown a yellow card for diving and taken off immediately after the goal.

Cristiano Ronaldo - 6

He had the best chance of the first half saved but played a stunning backheel to play in Vitinha in the first half. However his offside position denied Diogo Jota a goal that could have been crucial.

Bernardo Silva - 7

Looked to get on the ball as much as possible and tried to create from the outset, had a shot in the second half after winning the ball back himself with the scores level but it was straight at the goalkeeper.

Subs:

Diogo Jota - 7, Goncalo Inacio - 6, Francisco Conceicao - 8, Pedro Neto - 5