Portugal plan rotation against Georgia but Ronaldo starts

Portugal coach Roberto Martinez will not make wholesale chances to his team in the final Euro 2024 group game against Georgia on Wednesday despite having already qualified for the last 16.

Spain rotated 10 players on Monday with their passage as group winners assured but still beat Albania 1-0. Martinez, whose side are guaranteed to top Group F, plans some rotation but not the whole team.

"There will be a strong team playing. There will be no revolution," he told a news conference in Gelsenkirchen on Tuesday.

"Diogo Costa will be in goal," the coach revealed, adding that Euro record scorer Cristiano Ronaldo would also start despite the 39-year-old playing in the previous two group games.

"He's had a very good season. It's important to maintain his level of performance. He is the captain and will be in the team," the Spaniard said.