Portugal leave it late and Turkey win cracker on night of records

Portugal's players celebrate after winning the Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Portugal and Czech at Leipzig stadium. Jan Woitas/dpa

Portugal came from behind to beat Czech Republic 2-1 in stoppage time and Turkey edged debutants Georgia in a classic clash on a night of European Championship records on Tuesday.

Every team has now played once at Euro 2024 and 2016 winners Portugal added their name to the long list of potential winners who picked up three points first up.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, became the first man to play in six European Championships but his dominant side left it late.

Lukas Provod curled home from the edge of the area just after the hour mark to give the Czechs a shock lead with their only big chance.

It was the 11th goal from outside the area already, just one fewer than the group stage at Euro 2020.

Nuno Mendes then headed across goal and Czech keeper Jindrich Stanek oddly parried the ball against team-mate Robin Hranáč, who could do nothing but watch it roll into the goal on 69 minutes.

Portugal, who had a Diogo Jota header ruled out for an earlier Ronaldo offside, eventually got the win when substitutes Pedro Neto and Francisco Conceicao combined for the latter to score - 24 years since his father Sérgio's hat-trick over Germany at Euro 2000.

Man of the Match Vitinha said: "We knew we were going to have a difficult match. We did well, we can do better but it is normal. We kept the ball and had chances."

Coach Roberto Martinez added: "It was a very spirited Czech Republic side. They worked very hard."

Czech forward Patrik Schick said: "It's obviously a shame we conceded a last-minute goal. But Portugal are among the favourites. Now we play Georgia and Turkey, they will be completely different games."

In the other Group F game, Mert Müldür and Arda Güler earlier scored wondergoals as Turkey beat debutants Georgia 3-1 to end an opening game rot in the most entertaining game so far at Euro 2024.

Man of the Match Güler became the youngest player to score in a Euro debut match at 19 years 114 days, a fortnight younger than Ronaldo, who was on target at 19 years and 128 days in 2004.

The two could face each other on Saturday when Turkey play Portugal.

Güler said: "I don't care about personal achievements; I'm all about the team and I'm delighted to play my part."

Müldür volleyed into the top left corner to put Turkey ahead in the 25th, and Real Madrid teenager Güler curled into the top left corner for the 65th-minute winner for two goal of the tournament contenders.

Kerem Aktürkoglu wrapped up matters into an empty Georgia goal with the last kick of the game in rainy Dortmund, which sent the tens of thousands of their German-based fans into a frenzy.

First-timers Georgia played a big part in making this end-to-end Group F encounter so exciting and memorable.

They levelled in the 32nd from Georges Mikautadze and almost got another equalizer when Giorgi Kochorashvili hit the crossbar in the 70th, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia the post late on.

It was a maiden victory for Turkey in their first match at a European Championship, having lost that game in all five previous appearances.

Success on the 50th birthday of their coach Vincenzo Montella also ended a run of five games without victory since a friendly international victory in Germany in November.

Montella said: "It was a match worthy of the finals. Our supporters were great, even when it was tough, and this victory is for them as well." He added it was "the best present I could have received."

Georgia coach Willy Sagnol said: "It's never nice when you lose but I think for my team we can be proud of our performance and putting Georgian football in such a positive light. I think we had as many chances at they did."