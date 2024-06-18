Portugal hit back to beat Czechs as Ronaldo plays record sixth Euros

Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo applauds during the Euro 2024 Group F soccer match between Portugal and Czech at Leipzig stadium. Jan Woitas/dpa

Substitute Francisco Conceicao scored in stoppage time as Portugal came from behind to beat the Czech Republic 2-1 in their Euro 2024 Group F opener.

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo, 39, became the first man to play in six European Championships but his dominant side left it very late.

Lukas Provod curled home from the edge of the area just after the hour mark to give the Czechs a shock lead with their only big chance.

Nuno Mendes then headed across goal and Czech keeper Jindrich Stanek parried the ball against team-mate Robin Hranáč, who could do nothing but watch it roll into the goal on 69 minutes.

Portugal, who had a Diogo Jota header ruled out for an earlier offside, eventually got the win when substitute Pedro Neto and Conceicao combined.

Turkey earlier beat Georgia 3-1 in the same group, with every team now having played one game in the tournament in Germany.

Portugal, the 2016 champions, dominated from the off. Ronaldo headed awkwardly wide and then had a half chance on half-time.

The captain headed over via a deflection 10 minutes into the second half before the Czechs produced their magic moment.

The own goal and late strike spared the blushes of Portugal and Ronaldo, who also boasts the record for most Euro games (26) and goals (14) and is the only man to score at five editions.

Portugal defender Pepe, at 41 years and 113 days old, become the oldest men's player at a Euros.