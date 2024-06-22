Portugal into Euro 2024 last 16 helped by bizarre Turkey own goal

Portugal are into the Euro 2024 last 16 as Group F winners after they were helped by a bizarre own goal from Turkey in a 3-0 victory.

Bernardo Silva scored Portugal's opener in the 21st minute and they increased their lead in the 28th after Samet Akaydin's reckless no-look backpass went past goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and into the net, despite Bayindir's desperate attempt to keep the ball out.

The 2016 Euro champions put the game to bed in the 56th as captain Cristiano Ronaldo gave up a memorable goal to assist Bruno Fernandes. At 39, Ronaldo is one goal away from of becoming the oldest scorer in European championship history, and the first to score at six finals.

Portugal complete the group stage against Georgia on Wednesday, while Turkey will need at least a point against the Czech Republic to go through. Georgia and the Czech Republic drew 1-1 in the other game.

As group winners, Portugal will play a third-place finisher in the last 16 on July 1 in Frankfurt.

