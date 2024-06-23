Portugal Euro 2024 Fixtures: Dates, Venues and Analysis

Portugal came into Euro 2024 as one of the sides some are tipping to go all the way and they’ve already secured their passage to the knockout stage with two wins from two. What are their fixtures and potential route to the final?

Group F presents some pretty interesting challenges for Portugal. A Turkey side that certainly has talent but has flattered to deceive at recent tournaments, a Czech Republic team that could spring a surprise this summer and relative unknowns Georgia, who possess one of the brightest talents in Europe in Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. This looks like Portugal’s group to lose but can they secure their passage to the knockout stages?

Group F – Matchweek One

These two nations have become well acquainted over the past 30 years, especially in this competition where they’ve met three times in that period. Portugal have won the last four meetings, with Czech Republic’s sole victory coming in their incredible run to the final at Euro 96.

Group F – Matchweek Two

Group F Date Fixture Ground 22/06 Turkey 0-3 Portugal BVB Stadion Dortmund, Dortmund *All times BST

Another nation that Portugal has a positive record over in recent times. Turkey’s only victory came in an friendly in 2012, with Portugal winning the other last five meetings between the nations, including the World Cup playoff qualifier in 2022.

Group F – Matchweek Three

Group F Date Fixture Ground 26/06 Georgia vs Portugal (8pm) Arena AufSchalke, Gelsenkirchen *All times BST

There’s only been one previous meeting between these two nations, with Portugal coming out on top in a friendly with Joao Moutinho and Simao scoring the goals in that game.