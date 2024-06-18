🚨 Portugal and Czech Republic name lineups for EURO 2024 clash

Portugal and Czech Republic have named their starting lineups for their Group F clash at the Red Bull Arena in Leipzig.

Roberto Martinez names an extremely strong side that is packed with Premier League stars and captained by Cristiano Ronaldo, who makes his 26th European Championship appearance in his sixth tournament – both records unsurprisingly.

There is also a place in the starting lineup for Pepe, who becomes the oldest player to ever play in the competition at the age of 41 and 113 days.

Line-ups for tonight's game: 🇵🇹 Diogo Costa – Dalot, Pepe, Dias – Cancelo, Silva, Fernandes, Vitinha, Mendes – Ronaldo, Leao. 🇨🇿 Staněk – Holeš, Hranáč, Krejčí – Coufal, Šulc, Souček, Provod, Douděra – Kuchta, Schick. Kick-off at 21:00 CET. #EURO2024 pic.twitter.com/yAebaijfad — Czech Football National Team (@ceskarepre_eng) June 18, 2024

The Czechs will have their work cut out against the 2016 winners, but have named arguably their best side, one that is skippered by Tomáš Souček and features Bayer Leverkusen’s Patrick Schick up top.

