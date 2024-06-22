Portugal cruise into Euro 2024 knockout stages, Georgia get historic first point

Bruno Fernandes and Cristiano Ronaldo celebrate together after the duo combined for Portugal's third goal in their 3-0 win over Turkey at Euro 2024 (PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA)

Portugal outclassed Turkey to secure their place in the last 16 of Euro 2024 with a 3-0 win in Dortmund on Saturday, after Georgia claimed a historic first point at a major tournament in a 1-1 draw with the Czech Republic.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Portuguese side, European champions in 2016, are among the favourites to win the title in Germany and they lived up to their status with a comprehensive victory in front of a partisan crowd to secure first place in Group F.

Bernardo Silva of Manchester City opened the scoring midway through the first half, sweeping the ball home after a low Nuno Mendes cross was deflected into his path.

Portugal then doubled their lead just before the half-hour mark in comical fashion.

There appeared no danger for the Turkey defence following a poor pass by Joao Cancelo aimed at Ronaldo, but Samet Akaydin's attempted backpass rolled beyond the reach of goalkeeper Altay Bayindir and crossed the line despite the efforts of Zeki Celik to clear.

Turkey never looked like getting back into the game and Portugal got their third goal early in the second half as Ronaldo found himself in on goal but unselfishly squared for Bruno Fernandes to finish.

Having already beaten the Czechs 2-1, Portugal have six points out of six and are now certain to win the section even before playing Georgia in Gelsenkirchen on Wednesday.

They therefore know they will play a last-16 tie in Frankfurt on July 1 against one of the best third-place finishers.

"We are mainly very happy with the three points, with the qualification in first place, and it is just another step for being closer to our goal, a goal that is still very far away which is to try to win the cup," said Silva.

"We are first in the group and we can make changes in the next game which for me is very important as there are lots of players in the dressing room who deserve to play," added coach Roberto Martinez.

- Pitch invaders approach Ronaldo -

Ronaldo, appearing at his sixth Euros at the age of 39, will become the tournament's oldest ever goal-scorer if he finds the net in Germany but he failed to add to his competition record tally of 14 here.

The superstar forward, now playing in Saudi Arabia, was also approached for a selfie by several pitch invaders in the second half.

While he enjoyed the attention the first time, posing with a smile for a photograph in the centre circle, he appeared visibly irritated as the number of invaders grew.

Martinez admitted the ease with which so many fans got into the playing area was a concern.

"It is a concern because today we were lucky that the intentions of the fans were good," he said.

"If those intentions are wrong then the players are exposed and we need to be careful with that.

"I don't think that should happen on a football pitch."

- Schick saves Czech Republic -

Despite the defeat, Vincenzo Montella's Turkey -- who beat Georgia 3-1 in their opening game -- will qualify from the group in second place if they avoid defeat against the Czechs.

Earlier, Patrik Schick chested home to earn the Czechs a 1-1 draw against debutants Georgia in an entertaining match in Hamburg, but it leaves both teams in a tricky spot in the section.

Georgia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili made a string of superb saves to keep his team in the game and they took the lead just before the break through Georges Mikautadze's penalty.

However Schick reprised his Euro 2020 goalscoring heroics with an improvised finish to leave honours even at the end of a pulsating clash.

Both sides are off the mark, with Georgia getting their first ever point, but they each face having to win their next game if they are to remain in the competition.

"I am quite happy and satisfied just for being here... our first point is a historic moment," Mamardashvili said.

"We will have a very difficult match against Portugal, they are one of the best teams at the tournament but we will do our best, and we will see."

"We don't want to go home yet. We will fight until the very end against Turkey so we can get into the knockout rounds," said Czech coach Ivan Hasek.

Saturday's late game sees under-pressure Belgium chase their first points in Group E when they take on Romania in Cologne.

as/nf