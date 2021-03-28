Cristiano Ronaldo livid after winning goal disallowed: 'We feel an entire nation has been harmed'

Cristiano Ronaldo is angry, and he has good reason. While playing for Portugal in a World Cup qualifier against Serbia on Saturday, his last-minute game-winning goal was disallowed.

With just seconds left in stoppage time and the score tied 2-2, Ronaldo cleverly clipped the ball out of the air with his first touch and it ended up rolling over the goal line. Serbian defender Stefan Mitrović slid to clear the ball back out before it rolled any farther, and it was ruled the ball hadn't entirely crosse the line.

THE END OF SERBIA-PORTUGAL WAS WILD 🤯



Cristiano Ronaldo was visibly upset after he believed Portugal scored a late winner. pic.twitter.com/JaLAz2ghpl — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 27, 2021

There is no VAR or goal-line technology used in European World Cup qualifying. The linesman and referee's ruling stood, and Ronaldo was beyond peeved.

Cristiano Ronaldo was livid after the referee disallowed his game-winning goal for Portugal in a World Cup qualifier against Serbia. (Photo by Srdjan Stevanovic/Getty Images)

Ronaldo's reaction

As soon as the goal was disallowed, Ronaldo objected and objected strongly. He was issued a yellow card, but that didn't deter him. He used his hands to show how far past the goal line the ball had rolled before the defender kicked it out. He waved his arms around. And finally, he ripped off his captain's armband, threw it to the ground, and stomped off the field.

Cristiano Ronaldo walked off the pitch before the final whistle at the end of the Serbia-Portugal game, and threw his captain's armband in frustration. pic.twitter.com/I2i9uwkPhM — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 27, 2021

Hours after the game, Ronaldo posted his feelings on Instagram, and they were translated by ESPN. Was he still angry? You bet your sweet bippy he was.

Cristiano Ronaldo says the whole of Portugal is "being harmed" after his last minute winner did not stand 👀 pic.twitter.com/2CbjpUlAhI — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) March 28, 2021

That disallowed goal is going to stay with Ronaldo for awhile. And the alleged apology from the referee will probably just make it worse.

Portugal boss Fernando Santos claims the referee apologised to him after Cristiano Ronaldo's disallowed goal vs Serbia 👀 pic.twitter.com/pAk1lXqLpe — Goal (@goal) March 28, 2021

Admitting that he was wrong is adult and mature. But since there's literally no way for the referee to make it right, it's not likely to make Ronaldo feel any better. It may just make him angrier.

