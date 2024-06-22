Portugal coach in awe of Real Madrid prodigy – ‘Sensational talent with an extraordinary future’

Roberto Martinez, the head coach of the Portugal national team, recently praised Real Madrid and Turkey midfielder Arda Guler, calling him a “sensational talent.”

Martinez emphasized how enjoyable it is to watch Güler play amidst Turkey’s impressive array of young talents and solid defence.

He expressed admiration for teams that give young players the freedom to showcase their skills, acknowledging Guler as a prime example of such excitement on the field.

“We know that Arda Guler is a sensational talent, with an extraordinary future. He is a very effective player,” said Martinez as quoted by Mundo Deportivo.

“I like teams that give space to younger players. It’s great to see him play. But we want to win and we are going to do it,” he added.

In preparation for Portugal’s upcoming match against Turkey in the group stage, Martinez highlighted that he has studied Güler and other key players from the Turkish team.

“Turkey is an incredible mix of young talents. We have seen what players like Arda Güler or Yildiz do. They have the experience of Çalhanoglu.

“They have a lot of quality with the ball, but their coach has also created a very good and strong defensive structure,” analyzed Martinez.

Guler shining at Euros

Arda Guler has been a standout performer for Turkey at the Euros. (Photo by WOJTEK RADWANSKI/AFP via Getty Images)

Euro 2024 has provided Guler with a significant platform to demonstrate his capabilities as he makes a case for himself not just for his continuity but also for starting place in Madrid.

His memorable left-footed goal against Georgia during the tournament has already etched his name in Euro history, marking him as the youngest scorer ever in the competition, surpassing even the renowned Cristiano Ronaldo.

Looking ahead to the upcoming season, the young Turk faces a challenge to secure a permanent position under manager Carlo Ancelotti, who commands a roster brimming with top-tier attackers.

Yet, Martinez believes Guler’s talent warrants a significant role and urges Real Madrid not to hold back his development.

The prospect of him making a mark at the Bernabeu is tantalizing, with his initial performances hinting at even greater potential waiting to be unleashed.