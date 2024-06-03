Portugal call up Nunes to replace injured Otavio

Matheus Nunes in 2022 World Cup action for Portugal against South Korea (JUNG Yeon-je)

Portugal called up Manchester City midfielder Matheus Nunes on Monday to replace injured Otavio Monteiro in their Euro 2024 squad.

The 25-year-old Nunes won the last of his 12 Portuguese caps in a friendly win against Sweden in March, in which he scored a goal.

But he did not appear as Portugal won all ten of their Euro qualifying games.

He moved to Manchester City from Wolves last September and appeared in 19 Premier League games as the club won the title, starting nine.

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) said Otavio was injured playing for his Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr. The FPF said their medical staff examined the 29-year-old on Monday and concluded he would not be fit for Euro 2024.

Portugal began their European Championship training camp on Sunday without captain and star striker Cristiano Ronaldo, who will not join the squad until Friday, coach Roberto Martinez told a press conference on Monday.

At 39, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner is about to play in a record sixth Euros. He already holds the world record for international caps (206) and goals (128).

Portugal play three home friendlies ahead of the Euros, against Finland on Tuesday, Croatia on Saturday and Ireland on June 11. Ronaldo is only expected to take part in the last of them.

At the Euros, Portugal kick off their Euro campaign against the Czech Republic in Leipzig on June 18 in Group F before facing Turkey and Georgia.

