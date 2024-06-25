Portsmouth Youth Football holds first summer session with members of high school team

The Portsmouth Youth Football Summer Skills and Drills camp began Week one of seven sessions this summer on Sunday, June 23 at Community Campus in Portsmouth.

PORTSMOUTH - Although it's technically not football season, there's always time to improve your skills in the off-season, and the Portsmouth Youth Football Summer Skills and Drills Camp is the place to be this summer.

On Sunday at Community Campus, Portsmouth Youth Football hosted its first of six skill sessions for their players between third and eighth grade to learn from the coaches and players of the Portsmouth/Oyster River high school football team.

"If you're interested in football, come here and learn the basics," Portsmouth Youth Football president Mike Allen said. "Have some fun and spend two hours with some like-minded people."

Sunday's two-hour session, which attracted 60 youth football players, went from 5 to 7 p.m., and featured pass catching drills, quarterback drills, defensive drills, strength and conditioning drills and more.

"We're making connections and (the kids are) learning more about the game, especially from some of the experts," Allen said. "We're developing skills and getting these kids excited about football."

Portsmouth seventh- and eighth-grade football head coach Billy Mitchell first thought of the camp three years ago.

"We want (the kids) to learn the fundamentals, that's the focus," he said. "A lot of the time, you're trying to build on the same things for a long time, that's what the successful programs do very well. We're just trying to get these (young players) to understand the basics of football."

Campers thrilled to play football in the summer

Approximately 60 Portsmouth youth football players participated in Sunday's first of six summer skill sessions with members of the Portsmouth/Oyster River high school football team at the Community Campus football field.

Will Healy is heading into the sixth grade at Portsmouth Middle School, and was out on the turf on Sunday running routes and showing off his catching ability.

"I'm excited to get better at football and understand the game more," he said. "I'm going to play wide receiver and safety."

Will Healy, headed to the sixth grade at Portsmouth Middle School, catching a ball at the Portsmouth Youth Football Summer Skills and Drills camp on Sunday, June 23.

Healy enjoyed Sunday's first session.

"The coaches are nice and I think I'm going to learn a lot," Healy said. "I'm excited."

Karim Cisse is going into eighth grade and also plays basketball and baseball. He knew exactly the areas he hoped to improve on during these summer football sessions.

"I want to learn better techniques, and just how to be the best I can be at my positions," he said. "I want to be a better overall player."

This will be Cisse's fourth year playing football.

"As soon as I finished my first season, I knew that (football) is the sport I love and I want to play it for the rest of my life," Cisse said.

Current Clippers mentoring the future

Members of the Portsmouth High School football team helping work through drills at the Portsmouth Youth Football Summer Skulls and Drills camp on Sunday, June 23.

Portsmouth's Cote Bellaud, who will be a junior in the fall, was with other high school teammates throwing the football as the kids ran a multitude of routes.

"I think it's really cool to play with the (younger) kids and (be) someone they can look up to," he said. "They're the future of the program. I think it's very cool to see how they change and how they can grow."

Andy Brown, also a rising junior with the Clippers, remembers going to football camps when he was younger.

"Looking up to (the high school kids), that was always cool," Brown said.

