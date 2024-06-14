Portsmouth Tipped To Have Deal Done And Dusted

Portsmouth have completed a deal for Cardiff City target Jordan Williams on a free transfer, according to BBC Sheffield.

Last season, Pompey managed to earn promotion back to the Championship and they are keen on strengthening their squad in the summer.

Centre-back is an area John Mousinho is keen to add in the upcoming window and he has Williams in mind.

The 24-year-old defender featured 46 times for Barnsley in the campaign and is a key part of the Oakwell outfit’s starting line-up.

Williams contract is set to expire at the end of June and he is set to leave the League One outfit.

Cardiff City manager Errol Bulut is an admirer of Williams’ talents and they were providing stiff competition for Portsmouth to land his signature.

However, it has been claimed that Portsmouth have now completed the signing of Williams on a free transfer.

Williams has previous experience playing in the Championship with Barnsley and the Portsmouth boss believes he will be a perfect fit for their squad.