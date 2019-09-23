Portsmouth and Southampton ready to renew rivalry 'as hostile as it gets' in Carabao Cup

The rivalry between Portsmouth and Southampton is one of the fiercest in football - Tuesday sees the sides face each other for the first time since 2012 - Getty Images Sport

Steve Moran went to school in Fareham, a market town sandwiched between Southampton and Portsmouth. He even briefly trained at Portsmouth before being signed as a schoolboy by Southampton. He then scored one of the most famous and celebrated goals in the history of the south-coast derby.

“I don’t think people from the north quite realise what the rivalry is like – it’s as hostile as it gets,” says Moran, who, following a career that peaked with being named Professional Footballers’ Association young player of the year in 1982 and partnering the likes of Mick Channon, Kevin Keegan, Frank Worthington and Joe Jordan in Southampton’s attack, now lives in East Yorkshire and travels the country driving lorry-mounted cranes.

It is a sizeable step removed from a ferocious rivalry that will resume on Tuesday night in the League Cup but, whether on Facebook or in person, barely a day goes by when he is not reminded of his injury-time winner at Fratton Park in the fourth round of the 1984 FA Cup.

Moran was in the minority at his school in supporting Southampton and says that the whole area was simply “mental about it” once the fourth-round draw was made in 1984. There were 36,000 fans inside Fratton Park, including about 9,000 from Southampton, who had taken up the entire Milton end behind one goal. “I remember seeing all the Southampton fans in cars; the red and white en masse,” Moran says. “Then trying to avoid the bricks and whatever else being chucked from motorway bridges as we got to the ground. It was bad.

“Fratton Park is a horrible place to get to if you are wanting to avoid confrontation. There is only one way in – you bring the coach in to near the club shop down a one-way street.”

Steve Moran scored one of the most famous and celebrated goals in the history of the south-coast derby

Hampshire Police were so concerned when the clubs last met during the 2011-12 season that a “coach bubble” was arranged, with a police escort to transport supporters the 19 miles between Fratton Park and St Mary’s. No away fan could attend without being part of a convoy that involved closing certain roads. No such arrangements have been made for Tuesday's match but riot police, dogs, helicopters, horses and drones will all be deployed as part of what has been called the “largest-ever football policing operation in Hampshire”.

So, what are the origins of such disorder and animosity? The first assumption to be debunked is that it was always like this. David Bull, the Southampton historian who co-wrote the book Saints v Pompey: A History of Unrelenting Rivalry, recalls how Portsmouth’s 1939 FA Cup win was regarded as a Hampshire triumph and the trophy was actually paraded at the Dell.

Anecdotes from the book also revealed plenty of Southampton fans who would sometimes travel to Fratton Park in the late 1940s and early 1950s to watch a higher standard of football.

This fits also with research by the Portsmouth historian Colin Farmery, whose book Seventeen Miles From Paradise suggests that the insult “scummer” – used in reference to Southampton fans – did not really have its origins in an 1890s dispute over a dockyard strike. “The story that dockers were coming down from Southampton to Portsmouth to break strikes is very unlikely – it very much seems to be an urban myth,” he says.

The south-coast derby has seen many feisty battles over the years Credit: Bob Thomas

That the rivalry then intensified after 1960, when the balance of football power shifted away from Portsmouth, is clearly evident and derogatory songs about their rivals have long been a feature of Southampton games even while the clubs have been separated by several divisions.

Last Friday, against Bournemouth, there was little ire directed at the visiting fans – even if Eddie Howe’s team are actually now the best on the south coast – and instead there was the regular chant of “we’re coming for you” in reference to Tuesday night’s game. Bournemouth fans responded by singing “there’s only one Harry Redknapp” and there is, of course, nobody now more synonymous with the derby than the man who managed both clubs between 2002 and 2008.

On his first day at Southampton in 2004, Redknapp can still recall driving to the training ground and initially thinking that there were roadworks, only to discover that banners brandishing the words “judas” and “scum” were just for him. Incredibly, he even could not escape at his Sandbanks home and fishing boats with Portsmouth fans aboard would sometimes drift up to the edge of his garden and shout abuse. When the teams played in 2005 and Portsmouth romped to a 4-1 win, there were six SAS men in the dugout and helicopters flying above the Southampton team bus.

Harry Redknapp caused consternation in Portsmouth when he moved from Fratton Park to Southampton in 2004 Credit: Getty Images

Redknapp now lives in a part of Sandbanks where the garden does not directly back onto the sea. He still looks back on his time at Portsmouth with affection but is acutely aware of how the football fan culture changes as you move 50 miles eastwards along the south coast from Bournemouth to Southampton and then Portsmouth. “When you live in Portsmouth, you support Portsmouth – it is as simple as that,” he says. “You don’t see people walking around Portsmouth with Chelsea, Manchester United or Arsenal shirts. When Portsmouth are on a roll, you can physically feel Fratton Park shake.”

That unique atmosphere is something you could still sense from 1984 when you look back at the old footage of that derby and Moran’s goal. “Even to this day, it puts the hairs on the back of my neck up,” Moran says. The great irony was that Moran scored in injury time after Mark Dennis, his team-mate, had been struck on the head by a coin thrown by a Portsmouth fan.

“The ref had to play added time,” Moran says. “The goal was all wrong; everybody’s wrong foot. Frank Worthington hooked it from the left channel into the right channel with his right foot. David Armstrong, a left midfielder, was somehow in the right channel and crossed it with his right foot. I was eight yards out, it was coming across me, and I had to take it with my left foot. All those hours doing extra training, practising volleying in the gym, paid off. I got a really good contact. The net bulged and it started the mad scenes behind the goal.”