Portsmouth sign Barnsley defender Williams

Williams made 52 appearances for Barnsley across all competitions last season [Getty Images]

Portsmouth have made their first signing of the summer in defender Jordan Williams.

The 24-year-old right-back has signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park, after he left Barnsley at the end of last campaign.

Williams made 52 appearances in all competitions last season for the Tykes, captaining the side into the League One play-offs where they were beaten by Bolton Wanderers.

“Jordan has plenty of experience already, despite his relatively young age," said Pompey boss John Mousinho.

“A lot of those games have been in the Championship and he’s captained Barnsley as well, so has those important leadership qualities.

“We’re getting a right-back who’s defensively solid, while also possessing some exciting attacking attributes."

Portsmouth will play in the second tier of English football for the first time in 12 years after winning the League One title last season.