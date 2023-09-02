Portsmouth/Oyster River running game, strong defense dominate in 40-6 win over Spaulding

Portsmouth/Oyster River's Dom Buono (3) celebrates with teammates following his first quarter touchdown run in Friday's 40-6 win at Spaulding.

ROCHESTER - The Portsmouth/Oyster River high school football team was definitely motivated for Friday night's season-opening Division I clash against Spaulding.

The ClipperCats remembered how last year's game went as their 10-point lead with just over 6 minutes left in regulation was erased as Spaulding rallied for a 12-10 win at Portsmouth.

On Friday, Portsmouth-Oyster River again held a fourth quarter lead, but, this time, a comeback would not be in the plans as the ClipperCats cruised to a 40-6 win.

"I thought we came out ready to go," Portsmouth head coach Brian Pafford said. "A big part of it was last year was on our mind. We felt we won that game. We won everything but the scoreboard, so the motivation was there, no question."

"Everyone was super hype (coming into the game)," Portsmouth starting quarterback Aidan Thomas said.

Portsmouth attacked early and often, predominantly with its running attack, and led 13-0 after the first quarter. Portsmouth increased its lead to 26-6 at halftime, and scored another 14 points in the second half.

Spaulding High School quarterback Kaiden Melendez, in the backfield with running back Seth Cortina, gets ready for the snap in Friday night's 40-6 loss to Portsmouth/Oyster River.

"We knew (Portsmouth) was a talented team, everyone has been talking about how good they are," Spaulding head coach Kevin Hebert said. "We took a look at their scrimmage film and we knew they have some kids; they've got some players. For us, I think when you're playing a team that probably just has a little more talent. it's the start. Kind of trying to put some first downs together, get some stops and those things didn't happen. We didn't stop the run at all tonight and that really dictated the tempo of the game."

Thomas ran for one touchdown and threw two touchdown passes - one to Angus Moss, and another to Emmanuel Poe.

Next week, Portsmouth/Oyster River will have its home opener as Winnacunnet (0-1) comes to town on Friday at 7 p.m., while the Red Raiders will visit Timberlane (0-1) as both teams look for their first win.

Portsmouth/Oyster River's Brooks Connors makes the tackle on Spaulding's Hunter Trueman in Friday's 40-6 win Friday night at Spaulding High School.

Here are five highlights from Portsmouth's win

Portsmouth offense controlling game from the ground

Portsmouth took the opening kickoff and marched down the field in five plays, covering 72 yards and ending with a 7-yard touchdown from Dom Buono. On the drive, fellow running back Cole McLaughlin had a 13-yard run and Brooks Connors, a transfer from Winnacunnet, picked up a 41-yard gain.

Following a Thomas incompletion, McLauhglin ran for another 11 yards before Buono punched it into the end zone.

Though the ClipperCats didn't score on their second drive, they racked up 56 yards on the ground as Thomas fumbled during a 14-yard run right outside of Spaulding's 20.

"Running game was phenomenal (in the) first half," Pafford said. "We just pounded it, and we have stable running backs who can all carry the ball, and (Thomas) did a phenomenal job. He didn't carry the ball a lot, but he made two great pulls. One resulted in a fumble, but it was a great pull, And then the other, a phenomenal (pull) too."

In the first half, Thomas (88 yards), Connors (86) and McLaughlin (84) combined for 258 rushing yards.

"I think the running game was outstanding," said Connors, who finished with 129 rushing yards. "You take one of us out, the other one can fill each other's shoes. The thing is with our running backs, we're super close and we all want to see each other do well. That's what makes it really work."

Spaulding's Kaiden Melendez making plays despite feeling pressure

It was a 20-point halftime deficit for the Red Raiders, but there was some success in the passing game with Melendez and company. The senior quarterback completed 10-of-13 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Portsmouth was getting some pretty consistent pressure in the backfield, but Melendez did a good job of evading and making throws down field.

"Just the chemistry I have with my guys, " Melendez said. "We always, after practice, work on routes, sharpening up my mechanics and working on our spread plays, and that's probably a big part of why we succeed a little bit in our spread offense."

Melendez connected with Trueman for a 3-yard touchdown pass with 27 seconds left in the half. Trueman had five catches for 69 yards, Zach Lynch had two catches for 39 yards, Cris Santana had a 32-yard catch and Grady Collins had a 5-yard catch in the first half.

Melendez finished with 179 passing yards on 12 completions.

"When you can't run it, you have to kind of spread it out and see if you can kind of get some stuff," Hebert said. "I think we had a couple of long passes there to obviously help the figures and the stats there. We did a nice job controlling that part of the game."

Portsmouth's defense shines alongside the offense

The Portsmouth offense was clicking, but the defense was just as strong outside of Trueman's touchdown, and only allowed Spaulding to rush for 17 yards in the first half.

Additionally, Portsmouth forced punts on Spaulding's first, second and fourth drives, and blocked a field goal attempt on Spaulding's third drive. A third-and-7 sack by Colton Brissard ended Spaulding's second drive.

"It's amazing, we're all thinking the same thing when it comes down to a run or a pass," McLaughlin said. "We're all working together, 11 guys to the ball. It's just beautiful to see it create."

The Portsmouth defense pitched a shutout in the second half, starting with forcing and recovering a fumble. Cortina took a handoff up the middle, and was hit by Portsmouth's Stone Karnacewicz, and McLaughlin recovered the loose ball.

"Our pass defense wasn't the greatest, but (Melendez), we know how good he is," Pafford said.

Brooks Connors eclipses century mark in debut

It was a good night for Connors, the junior running back transfer from Winnacunnet, who joined the ClipperCats the the first week of practice.

"It felt really natural." Connors said. "For the first scrimmages, it was like we were getting there. The first scrimmage against Salem was pretty tight and Timberlane, we opened up. But this felt really natural with all of us together. I couldn't do it without the offensive line, they're making the holes."

Entering the third quarter with 86 yards, Connors took the first carry he saw in the third quarter for a 21-yard pickup, and surpassed the 100-yard mark.

Spaulding ready to improve

There were some things the Melendez and Hebert identified for Red Raiders to fix as the season goes on.

"Definitely keeping ourselves poised, and sticking to the game plan," Melendez said. "We found guys not sticking to the game plan and doing their own thing; you can't win football games with one guy. You win football games with 11 guys on the field."

Hebert said the three areas that kind of formulate winning and losing are turnovers, explosive plays and missed tackles.

"If you look at those things overall, the missed tackles really hurt us and honestly the explosive plays hurt us," Hebert said.

