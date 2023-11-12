Portsmouth girls soccer had been waiting a year to make amends; here's what they did

PROVIDENCE — Portsmouth shed a different variety of tears after a second straight trip to the Division II girls soccer final.

Saturday afternoon brought pure joy for the Patriots at Rhode Island College. The salt that came with last year’s defeat on this stage was refreshingly washed away.

The drama that accompanied penalty kicks in the semifinals was nonexistent. Portsmouth took control of this match early and scored often, easing to a 5-1 victory over Scituate.

Abby Costa found the net twice, Claire Hook and Mollyana McGuire each dished out a pair of assists and the Patriots spent 80 minutes erasing the last 12 months. Their unbeaten season was spoiled by Burrillville in that previous final, a bitter pill at the end of something potentially so sweet.

The Portsmouth Patriots celebrate their 5-1 win over the Scituate Spartans for the Div 2 championship title.

More: Past heartbreaks aside, Cumberland girls break through and claim state soccer championship

“It definitely made us want to win it a lot more,” Costa said. “You always want to win a championship, but losing last year hurt. I feel like that just added intensity.”

The Patriots suffered a 1-0 defeat against the Broncos, a favorite undone by an upstart. Burrillville moved up a level after capturing a Division III crown, and the Broncos put that winning experience to work the following fall. Portsmouth was in no danger of suffering a repeat at Alumni Stadium on Saturday, moving out to a 3-0 lead by halftime.

“I think they just put everything we practiced all year into play,” Portsmouth coach Erin Cranstoun said. “We were big on possession, on playing a calm, collected game.

“We have a lot of talent. We have a lot of speed. We have a lot of fitness. Today we just put it all together.”

Scituate Spartan Brady Benedict-Smith goes flying across Portsmouth Patriot, Lily Ferreira during the first half of the Div 2 championship game.

More: Here's what you need to know about Sunday's boys soccer championship matches

The Patriots (13-2-1) were clinical while building their cushion into the break. Hook set up a pair of well-placed strikes from Costa and Evelyn Shuster in the opening 22 minutes. Kylie Delemos drew a penalty kick when she was hacked down along the left wing and converted herself, sending a right-footed drive down the middle of the cage.

“After last year in the championship, I’m so grateful this team came through,” Hook said. “I’m just so proud of all of us.”

McGuire found Hook and Costa for a pair of second-half goals inside the opening 20 minutes. The goal of Cranstoun’s team talk was mentally resetting the score to 0-0 — she didn't want anyone feeling safe. Portsmouth complied and was counting down the final seconds when Alexandra DeGregorio netted a penalty kick to help the Spartans (12-2-2) prevent the shutout.

Portsmouth celebrates winning the Division. II girls soccer championship on Saturday at RIC over Scituate.

“We just dominated,” Costa said. “We kind of wore them down. They’re a great team, and we just showed up today.”

The Patriots survived against Prout earlier in the week and showed how much they’d improved since a 4-1 loss to Scituate in late September. Cranstoun used that result to fine-tune some soft spots and refocus her side. It paid off with this long-awaited moment of triumph.

“Going into our first game against Scituate we hadn’t really been challenged to that level,” Cranstoun said. “That just really showed the team that hard work, fitness and focus were going to be the difference at the end of the season.”

PORTSMOUTH (5): Abby Costa 2, Evelyn Shuster, Kylie Delemos (penalty), Claire Hook; assists — Hook 2, Mollyana McGuire 2. SCITUATE (1): Alexandra DiGregorio (penalty).

Halftime — P, 3-0. Saves — Eve Fitzpatrick, P, 4; S, Amy Gladziszewski, S, 4.

bkoch@providencejournal.com

On X: @BillKoch25

This article originally appeared on The Providence Journal: Portsmouth cruises past Scituate for the girls Division II soccer title