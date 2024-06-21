Portsmouth defender Casley signs two-year professional deal

Portsmouth defender Riva Casley has signed a new two-year professional contract with the club.

Pompey announced the news via a post on their official club website this evening.

Casley joined Portsmouth last summer after leaving the club’s FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division rivals Oxford United. The defender went on to feature in every single league fixture for Pompey as the club secured the league title and a long-awaited promotion to the Barclays Women’s Championship.

The impact that Casley has made at Portsmouth has been huge and she has an important role to play for the club in the second tier in 2024/2025.

After retaining Casley’s services for two more years, Portsmouth boss Jay Sadler said “I’m delighted Riva has agreed terms on a new professional contract.

“She’s been a key ingredient in the clubs recent success, and she will play a big part in our future too.”

Casley is the second Portsmouth player to sign professional terms with the club ahead of their debut season in the second tier. Goalkeeper and club captain Hannah Haughton became Portsmouth’s first-ever full-time professional player when she signed on again for the club earlier this week. Pompey are expected to negotiate further full-time professional contracts before the new season kicks-off.