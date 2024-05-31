Portsmouth charged after promotion pitch invasion

Portsmouth will play in the second tier of English football next season for the first time in 12 years [Getty Images]

Portsmouth have been charged by the FA with misconduct after a pitch invasion followed their promotion winning game against Barnsley in April.

Supporters came onto the Fratton Park pitch after a 3-2 victory over Barnsley confirmed John Mousinho's side as League One champions.

Pompey defender Conor Shaughnessy powered home a header in the 89th minute to win the game leading to some fans running on prematurely, before hundreds more followed at the full-time whistle.

The FA say Portsmouth failed to ensure their supporters and spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion on the night.

The club has until 7 June to provide a response to the charge.