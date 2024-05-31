Advertisement

Portsmouth charged after promotion pitch invasion

BBC
·1 min read
Paddy Lane of Portsmouth surfs the crowd that invaded the pitch at Fratton Park
Portsmouth will play in the second tier of English football next season for the first time in 12 years [Getty Images]

Portsmouth have been charged by the FA with misconduct after a pitch invasion followed their promotion winning game against Barnsley in April.

Supporters came onto the Fratton Park pitch after a 3-2 victory over Barnsley confirmed John Mousinho's side as League One champions.

Pompey defender Conor Shaughnessy powered home a header in the 89th minute to win the game leading to some fans running on prematurely, before hundreds more followed at the full-time whistle.

The FA say Portsmouth failed to ensure their supporters and spectators conducted themselves in an orderly fashion on the night.

The club has until 7 June to provide a response to the charge.