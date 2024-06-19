Portsmouth captain Haughton signs the club’s first professional deal

Portsmouth captain Hannah Haughton has made history in being the first-ever women’s team player to sign a professional contract with the club.

Pompey announced the news via a post on their official club website this evening.

It has been reported that Haughton has signed a new two-year professional deal at Fratton Park. The news comes just a couple of weeks after the club announced their intention to transition towards full-time professional status off the back of their promotion to the Barclays Women’s Championship at the end of this season.

Haughton joined Pompey in 2018 and she has made 135 appearances for the club in all competitions in which she has kept 61 clean sheets. The keeper was an ever-present for Portsmouth in this season’s FA Women’s National League Southern Premier Division, helping Jay Sadler’s side to a long-awaited title success and promotion to the elite game. Haughton’s clean sheet tally of 14 (0.64 per game) earned her the league’s Golden Glove.

The keeper is a huge player for Portsmouth and she will be hoping to perform at an even higher level next season after agreeing to turn professional.

After securing Haughton’s services on a professional basis, Portsmouth boss Sadler said “I’m delighted for Han, becoming the club’s first-ever professional player. This is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and consistency over the past five years.

“Her journey with the club has been remarkable, joining us at the bottom end of the National League. Now, club captain embarking on our first season at Championship level.”

Haughton is one of 12 players who are under contract at Portsmouth going into next season.