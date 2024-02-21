Porto vs Arsenal LIVE! Champions League match stream, latest team news, lineups, TV, prediction today

Porto vs Arsenal - LIVE!

Arsenal are back in Champions League action as they travel to face Porto in the first leg of their last-16 tie tonight. The Gunners, competing at Europe’s top table for the first time in seven years, topped their group before Christmas and will be eyeing a deep run.

It is though 14 years since they last made it to the quarter-finals of this competition, after a string of last-16 exits when they were last involved. Mikel Arteta’s side are full of confidence though, heading to Portugal on the back of five straight wins, across which they have scored 21 goals. Fabio Vieira has travelled, as he looks to face his former club, but Thomas Partey will not be involved.

Porto sit third in the table domestically, struggling to consistently find their best form, but they will back themselves on home soil. It is only three years since they were last-eight of the Champions League, when they were beaten by eventual winners Chelsea. Follow all the action with Standard Sport’s LIVE blog below, featuring expert analysis from Simon Collings at the ground.

Mikel Arteta has revealed Fabio Vieira has been acting as an “insider” for Arsenal ahead of tonight’s clash.

The 23-year-old has had an important role to play in the build-up to this match, against the club he left to join the Gunners in 2022, telling his team-mates what to expect at the Estadio do Dragao.

“Regarding Fabio really happy with him but at the same time sad because it’s been a tough period for him,” Arteta said.

“Especially with the last injury when he had some momentum and performances he got injured, that broke up his rhythm, just like last season. He’s a player with enormous talent and we will get the best out of him.

“He was really pushing because he wanted to be here, that’s for sure. Having an insider, someone who has experience as someone who has lived the culture and the club.

“It’s very important in Europe to understand the context of the game. Where you’re going, what type of club they are, what type of atmosphere you will be facing.

“He gave us some important information that’s relevant for us.”

Stage is set!

One thing is guaranteed - there will be plenty of noise inside the Estadio do Dragao tonight!

Standard Sport prediction

Porto are off the pace in their domestic title race yet performed well in the group stages. Ultimately, their squad is no match for Arsenal, who are enjoying a five-game winning run.

It is possible that the Gunners even put the tie to bed in the first leg, if they can maintain their recent goalscoring form.

Arsenal to win, 3-0.

Arsenal team news

Arsenal could welcome back Fabio Vieira tonight, but they remain without Thomas Partey.

Vieira has been absent since November after undergoing groin surgery, while Partey has been out of action since October due to a thigh injury.

Both players are back in training now and took part in Arsenal’s session on Tuesday morning at their base in London Colney. Partey, though, has not travelled.

Partey and Vieira’s returns are good news for Mikel Arteta, although he will have to contend without Gabriel Jesus (knee), Oleksandr Zinchenko (calf) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (calf).

Leandro Trossard could lead the line again after excelling as a false nine recently, although Kai Havertz is an option as a target man.

Arsenal predicted XI (4-3-3): Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Havertz; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli

Porto team news

Canadian midfielder Stephen Eustaquio is a key doubt tonight for Porto.

The Portuguese side have already lost defenders Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano to serious knee injuries this term.

How to watch Porto vs Arsenal

TV channel: In the UK, the game will be televised live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage beginning at 7pm.

Live stream: Subscribers can also catch the contest live online via the Discovery+ app and website.

Live blog: You can follow all the action tonight here with us!

