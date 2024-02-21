Is Porto v Arsenal on TV? Channel, start time and how to watch Champions League online tonight

Arsenal will look to continue their superb recent form as they re-commence their Champions League campaign away at Porto in the last-16 first leg.

The Gunners have won five successive games following their winter break, notching up an impressive 21 goals in that period and reigniting their Premier League title charge.

Mikel Arteta’s side coasted through qualification to reach the knockout stages of the tournament for the first time since the 2016-17 season but may face a tricky customer up against Portuguese side Porto.

The 2004 winners finished second in Group H and are unbeaten in their three previous home matches against Arsenal.

Here’s everything you need to know about today’s match. Get the latest odds and tips here.

When is Porto vs Arsenal?

Porto vs Arsenal is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Wednesday 21 February at Estadio do Dragao Stadium.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on TNT Sports 1, with coverage starting from 7pm GMT. Subscribers can also tune in via the Discovery+ app.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch major sporting events, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

Team news

Porto have been dealt a major blow on the eve of their last-16 tie after striker Mehdi Taremi was ruled out due to an adductor injury suffered in training. The hosts will also be without Zaidu Sanusi and Ivan Marcano, while midfielder Stephen Eustaquio remains a doubt.

Arsenal, meanwhile, will hope to welcome back the quartet of Gabriel Jesus, Takehiro Tomiyasu, Oleksandr Zinchenko and Fabio Vieira from injury with all four close to a return. Thomas Partey and Jurrien Timber remain sidelined.

Predicted line-ups

Porto XI: Costa; Mario, Pepe, Otavio, Sanchez; Pepe, Varela, Gonzalez, Galeno; Taremi, Evanilson.

Arsenal XI: Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Kiwior; Odegaard, Rice, Jorginho; Saka, Trossard, Martinelli.

Odds

Porto 9/2

Draw 14/5

Arsenal 8/13

Prediction

An in-form Arsenal could well prove too much for their Portuguese opponents and take a healthy lead back to the Emirates. Porto 1-3 Arsenal.