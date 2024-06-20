Porto set sights on 3rd Barcelona star

Portuguese giants Porto are expressing a keen interest in the signature of yet another member of the first-team ranks at La Liga outfit Barcelona.

That’s according to Catalunya Ràdio, who have on Thursday provided an insight into the situation.

The subject of Porto’s transfer endeavours in Barcelona have of course taken their place front and centre in the headlines across Spain over the course of recent days.

As much comes with the Dragons understood to have set their sights on a pair of Blaugrana youngsters, in Vitor Roque, and Mika Faye.

As alluded to above, though, if the latest word to have come to the fore on Thursday evening is anything to go by, it would appear that the brass at The Estádio do Dragão are also keen on one of the more experienced members of Hansi Flick’s squad.

The player in question? Sergi Roberto.

Midfielder Roberto’s future is of course up in the air at present, ahead of the expiration of his current contract terms at the end of the month.

And Porto, it is understood, are eager to take advantage of as much, giving serious consideration to offering a deal to the Spanish international.

📢 Reservat i exclusiu



El Porto, a través de Zubizarreta, ha sondejat l'opció de fitxar Sergi Roberto



Aquesta i altres històries al podcast de @CatalunyaRadio sobre el Barça, amb @laiatudelhttps://t.co/es7nQdZa4O pic.twitter.com/K8EJIibphJ — El club de la mitjanit (@ClubMitjanit) June 20, 2024

Conor Laird | GSFN