Porto set to send €15m offer for Barcelona youngster – Romano

It seems that progress has already started for FC Barcelona as they look to make sales this summer. The Catalan club is hoping to part ways with some players in order to make way for new ones. To make this a reality, Barcelona has already started working on various operations that could benefit them.

Recently, as has been reported by several outlets, Barcelona director Deco was using his connections to get some beneficial deals for Barcelona. While he has delved into the Brazilian market to hunt down a certain fullback, he has mainly contacted FC Porto with some offers he would like to present.

It appears that those talks have come to fruition, and a major step forward is expected from Porto now. As revealed by the ever-reliable Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, FC Porto are set to hand in a €15 million offer for 19-year-old Senegalese defender and Barcelona wonderkid Mikayil Faye, and it is expected to come this week.

This news comes not too long after the initial reports came out suggesting such a deal would be taking place. While the loan of Vitor Roque, a 19-year-old Brazilian striker at Barcelona, had also been reportedly discussed, it appears that Faye’s operation is one that takes precedent for Porto and seems to be a priority.

Romano further confirms that Barcelona are hoping to include a buy-back clause for Faye. They believe the player is too talented to part ways with without including certain clauses or leverages that could help Barcelona have at least one hand on the player’s progression if they hope to bring him back at some point.

The meeting between the Catalans and Porto is already scheduled, as revealed by Romano, and talks will continue this week. However, the will of the player is an important element of this deal that is yet to be sorted.