Porto reject Barcelona proposal to include Vitor Roque in deal for €75m-rated winger

Barcelona have kept close tabs on FC Porto’s star winger Pepe in recent weeks, with the forward emerging as a potential target for Deco in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Barcelona, though, are aware of Pepe’s high valuation, which is why the club had reportedly considered the idea of offering Vitor Roque as a makeweight.

Pepe, after all, is valued at around €75 million, which is unattainable for Barcelona under the current economic condition. The addition of Vitor Roque, to that end, could have significantly lowered the price tag for the FC Porto winger.

FC Porto not interested in a swap deal

However, it appears FC Porto have no desire to allow FC Barcelona to use Vitor Roque as a makeweight in a deal to sign Pepe.

That is according to Mundo Deportivo, which suggests Porto’s new president, Andre Villas-Boas has no desire to make things easy for Barcelona.

FC Porto cannot assume Vitor Roque’s salary (Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Moreover, Porto are not in a position to assume Vitor Roque’s net salary of €3 million, as the Portuguese outfit are also going through a tough economic situation.

Keeping that in mind, Porto have ruled out the inclusion of not only Roque but also Mika Faye, whose €15 million valuation was too extravagant for the club.

Barcelona have to pay €75 million

Given that Vitor Roque cannot be used as a makeweight, FC Barcelona have been slapped with a whopping €75 million price tag for Pepe.

That is essentially the amount of the winger’s release clause, with Porto unwilling to settle for anything less.

Such a figure will be difficult to assume for Barcelona, who may have no option but to once again shift their focus to their top attacking target, Nico Williams.

But even the Spaniard is set to cost a fortune this summer, thus making the job all the more difficult for sporting director Deco, in his bid to reinforce the ranks in the attacking unit.