Porto pressing to sign Barcelona forward, Atletico Madrid, PL clubs also keen

According to a report from SPORT, FC Porto are still trying to get Barcelona striker Vitor Roque. They want to take him on loan with an option to buy him later.

It is to be noted that when Xavi was in charge, it seemed clear what the striker’s future would be, but Hansi Flick now needs to give his opinion especially since registering him for the new season is going to be difficult for Barcelona.

As such, many clubs are interested in Roque if he becomes available, and Porto are very keen on him. It is suggested that the Portuguese team is willing to wait and has asked for a loan with an option to buy at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, as reported before, Juventus continue to be Roque’s admirers. A few weeks ago, Porto’s sports director, Andoni Zubizarreta, contacted Barcelona to ask about Roque’s situation.

Porto also talked with his agent, Andre Cury and they made it clear they only want a loan with a non-mandatory option to buy. Barcelona have to decide, but their views might be quite different.

Barcelona do not want to sell Roque

It is said that Barcelona do not want to permanently sell Roque. They believe he is a good long-term investment and will eventually succeed.

Meanwhile, his representatives say that if he leaves, it should be through a transfer because many clubs have shown interest in him before, and he has a lot of potential even though he has not played much for Barcelona.

Many teams are interested in signing Vitor Roque. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Complicating the matter further is Atletico Madrid’s interest as they could be willing to include Joao Felix in a deal, either as part of an exchange or a loan swap for the next season.

Atlético are trying to find ways to get some financial benefit from Felix, knowing that if they don’t, they might have to give him to Barcelona for a very low price.

Flick will have the final say

Roque’s representatives have also received offers from Premier League clubs. However, it’s not clear if these offers match the amount Barcelona paid to get Roque.

In Italy, apart from Juventus, Napoli have shown interest, but they also prefer a simple loan without an option to buy.

In any case, Hansi Flick will have the final say. It wouldn’t be surprising if the German coach wants to see Roque play in person before making a decision.

Flick knows that it will be hard for Barcelona to sign new players due to their salary cap. Registering Roque could make it difficult to bring in other players.

This is why Flick and Deco will discuss this issue soon to come up with a plan. There will be offers for Roque, but the player himself wants to stay at Barcelona.