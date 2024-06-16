Porto looking to help Barcelona captain find a new home

The summer transfer window will likely hold a lot of gifts and surprises for FC Barcelona. While not everything can go their way, careful planning can certainly boost the odds for the Catalan club. However, there are certain folders that even Barcelona have uncertainty over at the moment.

One such case is that of Sergi Roberto, who is the first captain of the Barcelona first-team squad. However, after his recent season under Xavi Hernandez, Roberto will see his contract with FC Barcelona come to an end on the 30th of June with little to no guarantees about any extension.

As a result of this, reports have claimed that the player does not want to wait. Now, as per the recent revelation from MARCA, the 32-year-old Spanish midfielder is already taking in and considering external offers, with the latest interest coming from the likes of Portuguese side Porto.

Previously, it has been reported that Barcelona could not guarantee Roberto’s continuity with the club despite his wishes to do so. Moreover, the club then asked the player for time until August to sort out his future and possible renewal, but the player is not willing to do that and is already listening to offers from many different clubs from varying countries, including Spain.

Interestingly, this would not be the only time Porto has been linked to a Barcelona player this summer. Other negotiations involving the likes of Mikayil Faye and Vitor Roque are also taking place between Barcelona and the Portuguese outfit, with almost all of them being beneficial to the Catalan giants in one way or another.

Roberto’s case, however, is that of a free agent. Once his contract expires, the player is essentially free to negotiate with whichever club he pleases to make contacts with. From Spain, the likes of Girona and Valencia are reportedly interested in the Barcelona youth product, but Porto will certainly be a solid addition to that list of suitors.