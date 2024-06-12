Portman Road undergoes upgrades

Ipswich fans can expect to see a slightly different Portman Road when they return to the stadium in a couple of months.

The home of the Tractor Boys is undergoing some upgrades to meet the requirements of a Premier League ground.

After all, it will be the first time the stadium has hosted top flight football in over 20 years.

Five changes fans can expect to see:

Extension of the West Stand corridor and new executive lounges created

About 750 Cobbold Stand season ticket holders being relocated to new seats elsewhere

Capacity for away fans increased by 10% - close to 3,000 supporters. Mr Carpenter, head of operations, said more safe standing, external would be added and accessibility for fans with disabilities would be improved

Expansion of media facilities

Television changes: More than 40 camera positions created around the stadium - as opposed to the "nine or 10" Mr Carpenter said were there last season

