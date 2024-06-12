Advertisement

Portman Road undergoes upgrades

Ipswich fans can expect to see a slightly different Portman Road when they return to the stadium in a couple of months.

The home of the Tractor Boys is undergoing some upgrades to meet the requirements of a Premier League ground.

After all, it will be the first time the stadium has hosted top flight football in over 20 years.

Five changes fans can expect to see:

  • Extension of the West Stand corridor and new executive lounges created

  • About 750 Cobbold Stand season ticket holders being relocated to new seats elsewhere

  • Capacity for away fans increased by 10% - close to 3,000 supporters. Mr Carpenter, head of operations, said more safe standing, external would be added and accessibility for fans with disabilities would be improved

  • Expansion of media facilities

  • Television changes: More than 40 camera positions created around the stadium - as opposed to the "nine or 10" Mr Carpenter said were there last season

