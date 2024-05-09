Portland Winterhawks WHL Championship games come to Portland’s CW

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Winterhawks are coming to Portland’s CW as they look to finish the season with a championship and the Ed Chenoweth Cup.

Games one (Friday) and two (Saturday) of the WHL championship series will be televised on Portland’s CW. Puck drop for both games against the Moosejaw Warriors is 7 p.m.

You can see the action live on Portland’s CW, channel 32 for over-the-air customers in the Portland region, and 703 on Comcast.

Games 1 and 2 of the series are in Portland. Games 3, 4, and 5 (if necessary) are in Moosejaw.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.