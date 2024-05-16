Portland Winterhawks swept by Moose Jaw, fall 4-2 in series finale

MOOSE JAW, Sask. (AP) — Brayden Schuurman scored the go-ahead goal with 5:53 remaining in the third period to lift the Moose Jaw Warriors to a 4-2 win over the Portland Winterhawks on Wednesday to book a ticket to the Memorial Cup.

The Warriors completed the sweep in the best-of-seven Western Hockey League Championship Series to earn their first-ever Ed Chynoweth Cup. The Memorial Cup will be held May 24 to June 2 in Saginaw, Mich.

Martin Rysavy, with two goals including the insurance score into an empty net with 2:27 left in the contest, and Matthew Savoie also netted goals for Moose Jaw.

Jackson Unger made 24 saves.

Kyle Chyzowski and Marcus Nguyen replied for Portland, which made it a 2-2 game entering the third period.

Jan Spunar stopped 22 shots.

